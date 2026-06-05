16 BBQ Staples Worth Getting At Dollar Tree

If you're in the United States (or anywhere else in the northern hemisphere), summer is truly starting. That means sunny weekends and long, warm evenings perfect for grilling. Whether you're planning regular al fresco dinners with the family or Saturday ragers that run on hot-dogs, beer, and burgers straight from the freezer (it's okay, burgers are actually better cooked from frozen), there are a few BBQ essentials you're going to need. The best place to find them might surprise you — it's your local Dollar Tree.

Now's the time to stock up for the long grill season ahead. If you get everything you need before you need it, you'll avoid those last minute trips to the store to grab outdoor dinner basics (maybe grab some fun party supplies while you're at it). You should also be able to save a bit of money since planning ahead is economical and so is Dollar Tree.

While the discount store isn't everyone's first choice for groceries or home supplies, Dollar Tree is full of hidden gems. You can find everything from convincing dupes of popular snacks to pantry staples at affordable prices, and there should be one reasonably close as there are over 8,000 across the United States. As the cost of living across the country continues to rise faster than the population's pay stubs, it might be time to add Dollar Tree to your regular grocery shopping route. After you've given it a go for grilling staples, anyway.