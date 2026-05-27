Try This Beer Basting Trick For The Best Father's Day BBQ

There are a million cliché gift ideas for Father's Day, and yet dads are usually easy to please when you stick to the classics. Beer is one of those classics, and grilling with beer during a Father's Day cookout can be a surprise hit. However, if you plan on bringing beer into your barbecued chicken recipe you'll want to make sure the beer's flavor is properly absorbed. Rather than the odd display of cooking chicken on a beer can (which doesn't actually flavor the meat all that well), try beer basting the chicken.

Basting chicken is fairly straightforward, and this holds true even if you do it with beer since you're still just letting the chicken absorb liquids and butter while it's cooking to keep it moist. The only thing that could make it harder is if you drink a couple of beers first. To baste the chicken, take some beer (we'll get into what kind later) and mix it with water, butter, garlic, and whatever other extras you want; such as honey, ginger, or apple cider. Once the butter has melted all the way, brush it onto the chicken while the chicken is midway through cooking. The baste keeps the chicken from drying out while the beer keeps Father's Day from getting too dull.