13 Pantry Staples Worth Getting At Dollar Tree

If you like to watch cooking competition shows, you frequently hear judges telling contestants, "It needs more salt." This most essential of seasonings is used in all kinds of cooking and baking. There is more than one kind, and kosher salt belongs in every kitchen. This coarse grained variant gets its name from its use to cure meats and remove the blood. Observant Jews are forbidden from consuming blood, which is why cured meats, like pastrami and corned beef, are on the menu of the best Jewish delis you can find in the U.S. Kosher salt is used to label any kind of coarse salt, so it's not necessarily kosher in the strict sense of the word.

Now, you don't have to be Jewish to use kosher salt. The coarse grains are perfect for seasoning meats prior to cooking them. It's also good for decorative seasoning, since the crystals catch the light and enhance the look of the food. If you are even halfway serious about cooking, you should have kosher salt in your pantry. Dollar Tree carries Supreme Tradition kosher salt in a 16-ounce jar for just $1.50. This brand is one the chain's best sellers. At this price, it is easy to keep a jar or two in your pantry at all times so you never run out.