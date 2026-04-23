When You Should (And Shouldn't) Swap Vegetable Oil For Olive Oil

Olive oil has a reputation for being super healthy, and as a result online recipes seem to call for it almost exclusively. It's not the cheapest oil out there, however, so do you always have to use it? Not at all. In fact, there are certain circumstances in which a different oil might work better. To get some insight into the situation, we spoke with Patrick Martin, who owns and operates a California olive farm called Frantoio Grove.

Needless to say, Martin is a fan of his own product, declaring: "Olive oil is a fantastic choice for almost all cases of cooking." That being said, he admits there are a few exceptions. One is if it doesn't suit the cuisine (he'd opt for a different oil when cooking Indian or Thai food) and another is if you want a neutral-tasting oil. "When I make a homemade mayonnaise, I never want to use olive oil because the flavor can be pronounced and the polyphenols can present themselves in this situation in a more bitter way than you typically get," he explained. You also shouldn't use olive oil for deep-frying chicken — or deep-frying anything, for that matter. Deep frying calls for something with a higher smoke point, such as vegetable, canola, or avocado oil.

So, when should you stick with olive oil instead of using vegetable oil? As long as you're not deep-frying, it's a matter of personal preference. Of course, it's well-suited for certain cuisines such as Italian or Greek, and it adds more flavor than vegetable oil to roasted vegetables and no-heat dishes like dips and dressings.