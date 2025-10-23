How Long Cooking Oil Is Good For After Being Opened - And When To Throw It Out

When you think of pantry staples that seem to last forever, cooking oil probably comes to mind. However, even that has an expiration date, and it's probably sooner than you'd expect. It's true that not all oil is created equal, so each one has a slightly different time it goes off by. In general, though, you shouldn't keep an open bottle of oil for more than a few months.

When closed and fresh, a bottle of olive oil or vegetable oil can still be usable for a year and a half to two years. That being said, the USDA instructs that an open bottle of olive or vegetable oil should be disposed of after only four months. Canola and avocado oil should last you four to eight months, and corn oil can last six months to a year in good storage. Expiration dates may move up considerably if oil isn't stored well.

There are a few ways to tell if your oil has gone bad, having to do with changes in consistency, appearance, and even odor. Oil should have good clarity, a clean smell and taste, and a smooth consistency throughout. If you notice your oil has changed in any of these attributes, it's probably time to throw it away. Oil that's going bad may not actually make you sick, but cooking with it can taint the flavor of the food and ruin your meal.