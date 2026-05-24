4 Dollar Tree Dupes That Are Better Than Name Brand (And 5 That Are Worse)

The biggest reason to shop at Dollar Tree is, of course, the fact that its prices are typically lower than other stores. In its food aisles in particular are a fair number of apparent dupes of name-brand products available at standard grocery stores. Naturally, the Dollar Tree version is almost always cheaper than its name brand counterpart. With that said, a lower price doesn't always equate to a lower level of quality.

I visited my nearest Dollar Tree and picked up nine products with clear name-brand equivalents. Then, I visited my local Smith's — a grocery store under the Kroger umbrella — and rounded up each of those equivalent name-brand products. After comparing each Dollar Tree item to its counterpart, I was able to determine which were superior to their name-brand equivalents and which couldn't stack up. Based on that analysis, then, the following are four Dollar Tree dupes that are better and five Dollar Tree dupes that are worse than the name-brand products.