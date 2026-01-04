16 Breakfast Foods That Were Invented In The US

The most important meal of the day wasn't always regarded so highly. In fact, in the Middle Ages, many saw morning eating as unnecessary and even gluttonous. Most ate only two meals a day. If they did have breakfast, it consisted of simple foods and leftovers from the previous night's dinner. The idea of eating first thing in the morning became a cultural mainstay largely due to the Industrial Revolution, when it functioned to fuel workers throughout the day. Later, a 1944 cereal marketing campaign by Grape Nuts solidified breakfast as a distinctive, crucial daily meal.

Then there's the quintessential American breakfast, a successor of the English-style meal. You know the one you see in the movies: pancakes stacked tall and doused in syrup, fluffy eggs, crispy strips of bacon, and a cold glass of orange juice. Plus an apple, which is somehow the only thing anyone has time to eat on TV before rushing out the door and leaving the rest of the decadent meal untouched. While some of these foods have origins outside of the U.S., many breakfast staples have their roots right here on American soil. You're probably imagining brightly colored cereals lining grocery store shelves and fatty strips of bacon on griddles. But there are some breakfast foods on this list that may surprise you, from lesser-known regional meals to fusion dishes.