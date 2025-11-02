The 13 Best Foods To Make In Preparation For A Winter Storm Emergency

When winter storms hit, it's not just the snow piling up outside that can stop you in your tracks. The dreaded power outage that sometimes follows these flurries can also prove especially worrisome. The fridge is down, the oven's no longer an option, and suddenly preparing dinner for you or your family feels like a puzzle you are attempting to solve with several missing pieces.

But not all is lost, and before you panic, take a breath and keep reading. With a little preparation (and a propane grill or camping stove), you can still eat well during a winter storm outage, even if the lights are out for days.

To make the most of a less-than-ideal kitchen situation, we've compiled this guide to staying fed, fueled, and maybe even a little spoiled during blizzards. The key is whipping up some foods beforehand (or when bad weather hits) that utilize shelf-stable ingredients and pantry staples. These snacks and meals won't even require the use of appliances that can blink and go off when the power does. So, grab your propane stove and get your rolling pin ready, as we plow through some storm-ready recipes that'll help you prepare for winter chill and potential outages.