You Don't Even Need To Use The Oven For Tasty Energy Balls
There's no doubt that some mornings are just difficult. It's hard to pry yourself out of bed. It's hard to get your pets or your kids up and at 'em. It's hard to figure out what to wear for the day. And once you're functioning, it's even a challenge to figure out what to eat for breakfast before the day begins. Overnight oats are always a good option for meal prep, as are egg cup muffins. But we'll do you one better: no-bake energy balls.
They're nutritious and packed with protein, they're full of flavor, and they'll keep you full for a while. And, you can make them ahead of time without a lot of effort, so they're ready to eat for breakfast (or perhaps as a snack or dessert). The best part is that you don't even need to fire up your oven to make them. All you need are some common, easy-to-find ingredients (oats, honey, nut butter, some mix-ins) and a bit of elbow grease to bind and roll them into balls. Then you can pop them in the freezer until you're ready to eat.
The best mix-ins for no-bake energy balls
It's fun to experiment with a variety of different flavors when you make energy balls, especially because the options are almost unlimited. Most recipes call for a similar base of rolled oats, nut butter (we have a very serious ranking of the best peanut butters to help you out), and a sticky natural sweetener like honey, agave, or maple syrup. And here's where it gets fun. You can add shredded coconut for some nutty flavor and some good texture. You could also add a protein powder to bring some extra nutrition to each bite. Fiber-rich flaxseed or chia seeds are also great healthy options.
If you really want to get fancy, you can add cinnamon and pumpkin puree, or some chocolate chips and dried cranberries. Applesauce and pecans give you fall-inspired apple pie vibes, while mashed banana and lemon zest offer a pop of fruity citrus. Truly, you can use any sweet flavor combination that you're craving. These no-bake balls are also a brilliant option for those with dietary restrictions. Most energy balls are vegan (especially if you stay away from honey for your sweetener) and you can even make them gluten-free, as long as you get gluten-free certified oats. They'll last for a week or so in the fridge, and for even longer in the freezer. These energy-packed treats will help your mornings feel a bit less daunting.