You Don't Even Need To Use The Oven For Tasty Energy Balls

There's no doubt that some mornings are just difficult. It's hard to pry yourself out of bed. It's hard to get your pets or your kids up and at 'em. It's hard to figure out what to wear for the day. And once you're functioning, it's even a challenge to figure out what to eat for breakfast before the day begins. Overnight oats are always a good option for meal prep, as are egg cup muffins. But we'll do you one better: no-bake energy balls.

They're nutritious and packed with protein, they're full of flavor, and they'll keep you full for a while. And, you can make them ahead of time without a lot of effort, so they're ready to eat for breakfast (or perhaps as a snack or dessert). The best part is that you don't even need to fire up your oven to make them. All you need are some common, easy-to-find ingredients (oats, honey, nut butter, some mix-ins) and a bit of elbow grease to bind and roll them into balls. Then you can pop them in the freezer until you're ready to eat.