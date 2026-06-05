11 Popular Fast Food Soups, Ranked Worst To Best
Despite soups being a fast food item that employees say you should probably skip, we understand that there are times when the craving strikes and you don't necessarily want to break out the pots and pans to make it yourself, or even buy a can at the store and reheat it. Convenience is especially key on days when you're not feeling well, or in the winter months when it's cold and dark and all you want to do is rush home and curl up on the couch.
To help you pick one of the better fast food soups out there, we decided to rank 11 popular options from worst to best based on customer reviews. This way, you're informed in case you decide to give one a shot while visiting one of these fast food restaurants. To learn more about our determination process for this list, check out our methodology slide at the end of the article.
11. Panera Bread Bistro French Onion Soup
French onion soup is one dish that Panera Bread just can't seem to get right, making it a huge letdown for customers. The soup is advertised on the chain's website as being a savory broth with a sherry wine vinegar gastrique, sweet caramelized onions, and sea salt, topped with cheese and croissant croutons.
The Bistro French Onion Soup is occasionally recommended by users on Facebook, but the general sentiment is quite negative. One customer noted that the soup was too different from a traditional French onion, complaining that the onions were overcooked, there was no melted cheese, the croutons were very hard, and the shredded cheese it did have only amounted to a spoonful. The lack of cheese is a common complaint, judging by the comments of others who tried the Panera soup.
Customers on Reddit were also not impressed by the soup, going as far as to compare it to diarrhea and sewage water. "I ordered the French onion soup and chicken Tikka masala soup. Could not tell them apart by look, smell, or taste," one commenter wrote on Reddit. It should be noted that some Redditors do seem to enjoy the soup, and it was highlighted as a pregnancy craving by multiple women. However, it does seem the chain consistently forgets to give croutons with the soup when ordered to-go. Customers also suspect that Panera changed the croutons at some point, as they used to be much tastier.
10. Firehouse Subs Loaded Potato Soup
The Loaded Potato Soup from Firehouse Subs is another that isn't overly popular with diners, which appears to be partially due to its inconsistency. The soup is advertised as being a creamy potato soup filled with tender potatoes, bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, onion, chives, and a little bit of pepper.
According to employees on Reddit, the soup comes frozen and is reheated. The degree to which each portion is actually "loaded" varies. A customer on Yelp explained that they only got a soup that was actually "loaded" after ordering it more than five times, adding that it had previously been lacking. A separate review on Facebook also highlighted a similar issue, writing, "No chunks of potato; more like a puree, but the taste wasn't bad."
Others have noted that while the soup is creamy, the flavors you typically crave in a soup — such as the onion — are more of an afterthought. Some find the flavor outright unpleasant. Overall, reviews are very mixed, making the Loaded Potato Soup one of the least impressive offerings on this list.
9. Potbelly Garden Vegetable Soup
On Potbelly's menu, the Garden Vegetable Soup is described as being a homestyle garden vegetable blend — including beans, carrots, celery, corn, mushrooms, onions, peppers, potatoes, and zucchini — that is simmered in a tomato broth. Customer opinions are mixed. While this blend satisfies some, others are left wishing they had ordered something else.
A number of posters on Reddit described the chain's vegetable soup as tasting delicious with a slight kick, making it very similar to their homemade version. Allegedly, the soup is actually anything but homemade; it apparently comes frozen in a plastic bag and is thawed by boiling. Despite that, it's still a go-to order for some customers. Reviewers on Yelp and GrubHub have been left fairly pleased with their soup.
The reason this soup ranks so low on the list is that not everybody is sold on its flavor. "The vegetable soup was awful. Very watery with no flavor and barely any veggies in it," wrote one customer on Facebook. Others have claimed that it's the worst of Potbelly's soups, due to the fact that while it's loaded with vegetables, it's still bland, lacking in tomato flavor, and watery. The veggies are apparently also mushy.
8. Panera Bread Cream of Chicken & Wild Rice Soup
Panera's Cream of Chicken & Wild Rice Soup is made with diced chicken, long grain and wild rice, celery, onion, and carrots, all simmered in a chicken broth of cream and herbs. It seems like the final product's quality can vary significantly for this soup. Customers on Reddit have complained that the soup has a different consistency almost every visit, explaining that sometimes it's creamy and delicious, while other times it's watery and lacking in flavor. "Has Panera changed the recipe of their chicken and wild rice soup?" another eater questioned on Reddit. "It is not as good as I remember. The rice is all mushy. And you can't taste the cream like you used to."
Employees have attributed the changes and inconsistencies to the reheating method used by the chain, stating that if it sits in the soup for too long, it can become mushy. Fittingly, some have compared the soup's texture to that of rice pudding. Users on Facebook are also divided. Some recommend the soup, but others describe it as tasting like dishwater or oatmeal, which are definitely not the flavors you would expect from the soup. Despite that, there are still those who claim that they love the chicken and rice soup and will opt for it whenever the restaurant doesn't have corn chowder.
7. Firehouse Subs Chicken and Dumpling Soup
Firehouse Subs advertises its Chicken and Dumpling Soup as a creamy broth that is seasoned with herbs and contains celery, carrots, peas, onions, shredded chicken breast, and mini dumplings. Unfortunately, customers have had very up-and-down experiences with the sandwich chain's soup.
Some customers have stated that it was very good, questioning why they didn't know about it sooner, and advising others to combine it with one of the most popular Firehouse Subs sandwiches, the Spicy Cajun Chicken sub. However, others have claimed that it doesn't compare to other options at Firehouse Subs, such as the chain's chili instead. "We had a chicken and dumpling soup and there were no dumplings, just slop," complained one Yelp user who ordered online from the restaurant. Others have claimed that the soup's creamy broth overwhelms any chicken flavor, noting that there were very few pieces of chicken in the bowl.
6. Wendy's Chili
Wendy's claims that its chili is perfectly seasoned, and while some reviewers definitely agree with this statement, it's definitely not a unanimous consensus. The chili is made with a chili base containing the likes of tomatoes, sugar, salt, chili pepper, garlic powder, onion, celery, and green peppers, plus ground beef and chili beans. And if you're wondering if Wendy's really uses leftover burgers in its chili, the answer is yes.
Some have described the chili as sweet and watery, arguing that alternative options — such as Steak N' Shake's Genuine Chili — are better due to being thicker, smokier, and more savory. "Wendy's chili was actually the first chili that I didn't like," one Reddit user said. "It took a few disappointing tries before I gave up and realized that not all chilis are equal and some even suck."
However, the vast number of people are very complimentary of the chain's chili, highlighting how good it is over baked potatoes. Customers have also declared that it is perfect for winter, for dunking other menu items in, and with hot chili seasoning packets. The chili has also been described as being tomato-forward and containing a lot of ground beef, which may not be to everyone's taste.
5. Panera Bread Broccoli Cheddar Soup
The Broccoli Cheddar Soup from Panera Bread consists of a creamy cheese sauce that contains chopped broccoli, shredded carrots, and seasonings. All of this is housed, of course, in a tasty bread bowl, which doubles up for dipping into the soup itself.
Plenty of customers have named the Broccoli Cheddar Soup as their favorite chain restaurant soup. However, a number of customers have resorted to making a copycat version at home due to how pricey the chain has become. "While I did still have to pay for the ingredients, it yields a lot more servings," one user noted on Facebook. However, some customers are willing to absorb the cost of the dish, considering it the gold standard of broccoli cheddar soup due to its creamy, rich, broccoli-packed flavor. Fans have noted that the Dijon mustard balances the richness, while the pepper amplifies the overall flavor profile.
Over on Reddit, customers have claimed that Panera's Broccoli Cheddar Soup is consistently excellent and a favorite from the chain. Meanwhile, others have claimed that it has declined in quality in recent years and is now nothing to write home about. In addition, a couple of commenters have complained about the soup's high sodium content and the fact that it is apparently reheated from frozen in plastic bags. Some have also noted that they wish it contained more broccoli. Despite these few critiques, the general opinion is that this is a solid fast food soup — cheesy without tasting overly rich, with perfectly cooked veggies.
4. Potbelly Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Despite Potbelly's Chicken Pot Pie Soup not previously placing high when we ranked chicken pot pie dishes from different chain restaurants, our research found that it performs better in the context of soups, not pies. Reviews are very positive, with the majority of customers left satisfied. The menu item is listed as containing tender, slow-roasted chicken breast and vegetables, topped with crumbles of fresh-baked pie crust.
Customers have thoroughly enjoyed the soup, stating that others can't go wrong ordering it and describing it as tasty, filling dish. "I seriously love this soup! It tastes exactly like a deconstructed pot pie," one fan wrote on Facebook. "I am pretty sure this will be the only thing I order when I go there!" Others have shared similar praise, highlighting the bready topping as adding the perfect amount of salty and buttery contrast to the dish.
Some fans do have a few grumbles. For example, one reviewer felt the soup was more like cream of chicken than pot pie and found the texture of the topping confusing. The soup was also different from what some customers expected. Despite that, it's generally described as being flavorful, with the pie crust crumbles adding a nice crunch – a textural upgrade that most soups are missing.
3. Chick-fil-A Chicken Noodle Soup
The Chicken Noodle Soup from Chick-fil-A is a fast food soup that seems to impress a majority of customers. Chick-fil-A's menu advertises the soup as a hearty broth that is full of shredded chicken breast, chopped carrots, celery, and egg noodles.
Customers on Reddit enjoy the chain's Chicken Noodle Soup so much that they wish they could purchase it by the gallon. The soup has been described as delicious, comforting, thick, and perfectly seasoned, with some advising others to add salt and hot sauce. "I'm not gonna lie, it's definitely one of (if not the) best fast food chicken noodle soups I've had," a Reddit user regarding their experience. "It actually had some flavor and didn't just taste like straight watery bleh like most fast food chicken noodle soup does."
The main complaints about Chick-fil-A's Chicken Noodle Soup revolve around its price tag, as well as an occasional watery consistency if it hasn't been left to simmer for long enough. Additionally, some have stated that they miss the chain's old version of the soup, but admit that the current iteration is still pretty good. Despite the occasional dissatisfaction, social media users generally have positive things to say about the soup, highlighting it as a craving when they're sick and a general go-to weekly treat.
2. El Pollo Loco Chicken Tortilla Soup
El Pollo Loco's Chicken Tortilla Soup was one of the first menu items we noticed popping up when reading through praise for fast food soups. It is made with shredded grilled chicken, roasted corn, celery, carrots, roasted poblano peppers, red bell peppers, Cotija cheese, cilantro, and crispy tortilla strips.
"Although they're seasonal, the two best fast food soups are El Pollo Loco's and Chick-fil-A's tortilla soup," a reviewer on Reddit declared. Other customers have referred to the soup as the superior choice, and it comes highly recommended by users on Facebook, who claim that it is delicious, perfectly flavored, and just generally amazing. "I gave El Pollo Loco's chicken soup a try — and wow! For just $4.99, it's the best deal in town — flavorful, hearty, and low-fat," one Facebook customer wrote. "Absolutely delicious and just what I needed before heading into the studio!"
Of course, like all fast food menu items, not everybody is convinced. For example, one reviewer complained that the soup's overall taste was bland and its texture oddly thick, theorizing that the restaurant uses some sort of thickening agent. A grievance that was echoed by another customer, who added that they only received a couple of tiny pieces of chicken. Compared to other soups on this list, however, complaints are extremely few and far between, with the overall sentiment towards El Pollo Loco Chicken Tortilla Soup leaning extremely positive.
1. Culver's George's Chili
The George's Chili served by Culver's was created by and named after the founder's father. It's a fast food soup that receives rave reviews across social media, which is why it earned the top spot in our rankings. It is listed as being a medium-spicy dish containing homestyle beef, diced tomatoes, dark red kidney beans, peppers, onions, celery, and peppery spices.
Customers on Reddit have described the chili as a reliable favorite, claiming that it's better than their mom's as well as Wendy's. Employees claim that Culver's chili is extremely popular, especially among older patrons and when it's cold. Its texture has been described as perfectly thick, with a nice mix of vegetables and extras that don't amount to an overly spicy dish.
Users on Facebook also enjoy the Culver's chili in all of its different variations and speak positively of it. "Instead of getting my usual tasty burger at Culver's, today I decided to get the Beef Pot Roast and instead of fries I got a bowl of George's Chili Bowl Supreme, never had either at Culver's and let me tell you...THIS. WAS. DELICIOUS!!," an enthusiastic reviewer wrote on Facebook, regarding how they were blown away their first time trying the chili.
Methodology
When looking to rank fast food soups, we started by compiling a list of the different soups currently offered by major chains. We then conducted a deep dive to see which ones customers routinely discuss on social media sites such as Reddit and Facebook, as well as review platforms like Yelp and Tripadvisor, paying attention to what eaters had to say about each soup's quality, flavor, texture, and consistency, as well as any enhancements they recommended.
After that was done, we put the soups in order from worst to best based on the general consensus from the different opinions we compiled. We did that by making note of the common theme of the reviews for each soup, such as whether they received consistently positive, negative, or mixed responses.