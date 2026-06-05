11 Popular Fast Food Soups, Ranked Worst To Best

French onion soup is one dish that Panera Bread just can't seem to get right, making it a huge letdown for customers. The soup is advertised on the chain's website as being a savory broth with a sherry wine vinegar gastrique, sweet caramelized onions, and sea salt, topped with cheese and croissant croutons.

The Bistro French Onion Soup is occasionally recommended by users on Facebook, but the general sentiment is quite negative. One customer noted that the soup was too different from a traditional French onion, complaining that the onions were overcooked, there was no melted cheese, the croutons were very hard, and the shredded cheese it did have only amounted to a spoonful. The lack of cheese is a common complaint, judging by the comments of others who tried the Panera soup.

Customers on Reddit were also not impressed by the soup, going as far as to compare it to diarrhea and sewage water. "I ordered the French onion soup and chicken Tikka masala soup. Could not tell them apart by look, smell, or taste," one commenter wrote on Reddit. It should be noted that some Redditors do seem to enjoy the soup, and it was highlighted as a pregnancy craving by multiple women. However, it does seem the chain consistently forgets to give croutons with the soup when ordered to-go. Customers also suspect that Panera changed the croutons at some point, as they used to be much tastier.