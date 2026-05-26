11 Fast Food Items Employees Say You Should Probably Skip

There's the fast food menu the public sees, posted up on boards as they read out their orders ... and then there's the version employees know from working behind the counter. The difference between the two can be eye-opening. While customers are busy debating which chain has the saltiest, crispiest French fries, the most savory secret sauces, and can't miss limited-edition items, employees in the kitchen are quietly clocking which menu items are repeatedly allowed to sit out too long, arrive frozen in anything but fresh-baked forms, or worse.

To be clear, this article is not about us trying to ruin anyone's favorite takeaway fix. Fast food is an American classic, after all, and sometimes you just want that juicy burger, fizzy soda, or decadent dessert cranked out of an ice cream machine. We get it! However, employees working in food restaurants across the country have been sharing plenty of honest opinions over the years, giving us behind-the-scene insights about the particular menu picks they personally avoid (and suggest you do, too).

Some workers point to items that are notoriously inconsistent in quality. Others mention foods that aren't necessarily prepared fresh during certain hours (or ever, for that matter). Some menu options are mentioned to linger longer than customers realize. And, think about it: Who would know better than the people actually making the food every day? So, before your next drive-thru run, you might want to hear just what these insiders have to say.