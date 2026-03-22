5 Fast Food Scandals We Can't Believe Really Happened

Fast food is one of the most lucrative industries in the entire world. While the idea that "no two countries with McDonald's have gone to war" no longer holds true, fast food remains a powerful symbol of globalization and capitalism, for good or for ill. Despite this (or perhaps because of this), fast food doesn't always have the best reputation: there's plenty to criticize regarding its nutritional quality and its harmful labor practices, and customers will roast chains for missteps both big and small.

It's true that there are plenty of wild urban legends floating around — nobody's ever found a deep-fried rat in their KFC bucket, and McDonald's doesn't include worm meat in their hamburgers. (We're sure Upton Sinclair, whose muckraking led to the founding of the FDA, would be glad to hear that.) But while the real stories are less salacious on the surface, they still offer plenty of twists and turns, dealing with corporate heartlessness, opportunistic customers, and some good old foot-in-mouth PR blunders.