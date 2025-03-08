Before The FDA, American Meatpacking Plants Were Truly Horrifying

When you go to the supermarket to buy a rotisserie chicken (watch out for this red flag), or when you pick up a choice beef cut from the butcher or grocery store, you can be reasonably sure that those meat products won't make you horribly sick. Due to the nature of these things, the chances aren't zero, exactly, but they're low enough that you can go food shopping without needing to update your last will and testament. This is because the places that supply your food are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration — which has been around for long enough that it's easy to take for granted. But, it's important to take stock and appreciate what we have. To do this, it is worth looking back at what the meatpacking industry was like before the FDA. The short answer: It was pretty bad!

Even in ideal conditions, meatpacking is pretty gnarly; we're talking about slaughtering animals and butchering their bodies, after all. But in the early days of the 20th century, when the Industrial Revolution was in full swing, meatpacking plants were something close to hell on earth. The facilities were spattered with blood and guts, rotten meat was packaged and sold, rats were ground up into sausage, and meat processing was conducted mere feet away from filthy latrines. All of this was brought to light by the muckraking author Upton Sinclair, who horrified America and spurred change — albeit not necessarily the kind of change he hoped for.