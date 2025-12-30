What You'll Find At The World's Largest Wendy's Location

If you were to guess, where would you say the world's largest Wendy's would be located? The chain was founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969, so perhaps around there? (The first Wendy's location, alas, is now defunct.) Is there some location in New York City or Los Angeles that can feed a small army? Or maybe it's in Dubai or Riyadh, two cities that refuse to let America have all the fun when it comes to consumerist excess. The answer, it turns out, is none of the above. The world's largest Wendy's is, in fact, in Hull, a city in the United Kingdom — and as you can imagine, that means it has a few unique menu offerings.

Hull, short for Kingston upon Hull, is a maritime city in northeast England, located in the East Riding of Yorkshire. It has a few claims to fame entirely unrelated to Wendy's: William Wilberforce, the MP who spearheaded the effort to abolish slavery in the United Kingdom, represented Hull. Also, its well-preserved old town has made it a popular filming location for shows like "The Crown" and movies such as "Enola Holmes 2." But it's also home to Kingswood Retail Park, which boasts plenty of fast food eateries, including a Nando's (whose peri peri chicken belongs on your plate), a Five Guys, and, of course, the world's largest Wendy's.