What You'll Find At The World's Largest Wendy's Location
If you were to guess, where would you say the world's largest Wendy's would be located? The chain was founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969, so perhaps around there? (The first Wendy's location, alas, is now defunct.) Is there some location in New York City or Los Angeles that can feed a small army? Or maybe it's in Dubai or Riyadh, two cities that refuse to let America have all the fun when it comes to consumerist excess. The answer, it turns out, is none of the above. The world's largest Wendy's is, in fact, in Hull, a city in the United Kingdom — and as you can imagine, that means it has a few unique menu offerings.
Hull, short for Kingston upon Hull, is a maritime city in northeast England, located in the East Riding of Yorkshire. It has a few claims to fame entirely unrelated to Wendy's: William Wilberforce, the MP who spearheaded the effort to abolish slavery in the United Kingdom, represented Hull. Also, its well-preserved old town has made it a popular filming location for shows like "The Crown" and movies such as "Enola Holmes 2." But it's also home to Kingswood Retail Park, which boasts plenty of fast food eateries, including a Nando's (whose peri peri chicken belongs on your plate), a Five Guys, and, of course, the world's largest Wendy's.
Wendy's boasts a few UK-specific items
The building now occupied by the world's largest Wendy's was once home to a fish and chips restaurant. This is a pretty on-the-nose representation of how traditional British food is often overshadowed by American global hegemony, but there are worse chains to be replaced by, and Wendy's offers a typically robust menu. Much of the menu is similar to what you'll get in America — there are Baconators, Frostys, and chicken sandwiches galore — with a few unique offerings for those in the U.K. The most notable is the Curry Bean Burger, which is just what it sounds like: a bunch of black beans pounded into one of Wendy's trademark square patties and served on a bun with curry mayo. But you can also get a side of halloumi fries (fried cheese sticks, essentially), or even order them in a wrap.
When the Hull location opened in late 2023, it was a mini sensation for fast food lovers in the U.K., with some traveling 150 miles to try Wendy's wares for themselves. (Mind you, 150 miles is a non-trivial distance in the United Kingdom — they don't have the same road trip culture as we do in America.) Some were satisfied, while others were disappointed, but the world's largest Wendy's still remains, just waiting for you to step up and order from the secret menu.