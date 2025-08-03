Panera's Bread Might Not Be As Fresh Baked As You Think

In February 2024, Panera Bread's menu overhaul increased portions, lowered prices, and changed some long-standing policies. This move led fans to suspect that Panera might be lowering standards to skimp on costs. Interestingly, one of the biggest changes has to do with the fast casual chain's bread.

Previously, most Panera locations had fresh dough for bread, rolls, and bagels delivered daily from a nearby Fresh Dough Manufacturing Facility (FDF). The dough was then prepared and freshly baked in-house by bakers at each store. Now, Panera is turning to par-baking for most of its bread products. This process involves partially baking dough and then freezing it until ready for use.

The reason for the change is to streamline processes and reduce the amount of labor required. However, there are trade-offs too. "Anything frozen and premade is not going to have the same taste, texture, or look as a fresh product, as they have to make changes or sacrifices to [simplify] the process," an anonymous baker trainer specialist at Panera told Nation's Restaurant News. Internally, employees are facing dramatically decreased hours and layoffs as a result of the par-baking policy and new menu.