11 Tips And Tricks To Save $$$ At Cracker Barrel
If you want to just kick back and relax after a hard day's work, the thought of eating out can certainly be an attractive one. Even if you prefer ordering take-out or delivery, this allows for a little bit of rest and relaxation amid the hustle and bustle of life. But, there is one party pooper that is often standing in the way of people doing this, and it is called inflation.
Unfortunately, it seems like inflation is affecting everyone these days. From restaurant owners trying to balance low profit margins with reasonable menu prices, to customers worrying about how to work a meal out into their budget, raising prices plays a role in the food industry — full stop. Cracker Barrel is no exception to this rule, announcing a 4% increase in its pricing in May of 2024to counteract these rising costs.
All this to say, if you are a Cracker Barrel fan who's dreaming of the notably fluffy pancakes or the iconic chicken and dumplings it offers, you may be struggling to get your fix without breaking the bank. However, there are certain ways that you can still get the dishes from Cracker Barrel that you're craving for a much lower price than you would have paid otherwise. The only thing you will need to invest, in most cases, is your time.
1. Join the rewards program
These days, nearly everything can be accessed by using your mobile device. From having food delivered to figuring out what the 'everything' in everything bagel seasoning means, your phone has you covered. This can also sign up to save money at Cracker Barrel via its app. Even if you are a bit choosy when selecting apps to download, rest assured that the Cracker Barrel one has a good case behind it. It opens the door for you to save some money while still enjoying one of its iconic dishes.
Although it seems like all the big chains these days have come out with an app, the Cracker Barrel version puts a bit of a different spin on it. For every dollar you spend when using the app, you receive one peg, a likely reference to the famous peg game that is provided to diners in the restaurant. These pegs can be collected to earn free food from the restaurant, with different levels of rewards and prizes. For example, at the lowest level, if you earn 75 pegs, you can choose from a shareable, $5 off your meal, certain drinks, or individual sides. The top tier at 225 pegs, on the other hand, gets you either an entrée or a $15 off reward. For those who enjoy luck and chance, the app also has a small bonus game built in for additional rewards. Plus, just for signing up, you receive a free shareable of your choice.
2. Head over for the early dinner deal
With work, social gatherings, and all the responsibilities that come along with having kids, cooking dinner on weeknights can feel like pulling teeth. It's certainly a lot easier and less stressful to head over to the nearest Cracker Barrel. However, this, of course, comes with its own downsides, like costs. If you're wondering how to make family meals a better experience for everyone, consider taking advantage of the early dinner deal offered Monday through Friday.
Between the hours of 4 pm and 6 pm, Cracker Barrel offers something called Early Dinner Deals, which are catered to families in this exact situation. During these hours, it offer smaller food amounts for lower costs, which helps families shoulder the cost of eating out. You can still get some of the classic dishes that it serves, such as the homestyle chicken or the country-fried steak. If the lower cost has you worried about whether these two dishes still have the iconic biscuits included, fear not. They still come with both.
There are a few things to keep in mind when taking advantage of this deal. Firstly, this is only offered to customers who are dining inside the restaurant, so delivery is a no-go. Secondly, the items offered on the deal menu vary depending on location. If you are heading over to enjoy something specific, you might want to give them a call first to check.
3. Invite a friend in the military
As far as discounts go, you might already be familiar with how to score a senior discount at popular restaurants. But, what you may not have considered is that many restaurants also offer discounts for those who are part of the military. Cracker Barrel is one of the eateries on this list, so if you happen to be a military recruit, you may need to take advantage of this offer on your next visit.
Now, unfortunately, you can't just show your ID to the waitress and have it applied like with many other types of discounts. You also won't be able to use this discount on delivery orders, so you will need to put pants on and head over to the nearest restaurant to use it. Before heading on your way, though, there are some important preparation steps that you will need to take before you're officially free to indulge.
Firstly, you will need to sign up for the Cracker Barrel rewards program if you haven't already (and enjoy that free shareable item as a bonus). Secondly, you will be required to verify your identity by using a website called ID.me, using the same email address that is associated with your Cracker Barrel account. Once this has been completed, as long as the individual's rewards account is attached to their order, you will receive a 10% discount automatically removed from each purchase going forward.
4. Keep your eyes peeled for limited-time offers
There are many times in life when keeping your eyes peeled is key. When trying to spot AI-generated recipes on social media, for instance, or when looking for signs that your seafood might not be fresh. Spotting the limited-time deals at Cracker Barrel would also qualify for this list, as this could save you some hard-earned cash in the long run. Cracker Barrel appears to announce deals on the News Releases section of its website, as well as on social media, so be sure to keep up-to-date.
One example of a limited-time deal at Cracker Barrel is its Meals for Two menu, which costs $19.99. For this low price, customers are able to order a shareable appetizer item or a dessert item, and two regular-sized entrées. Several customers have posted about how they can't believe the price for the amount of food they are receiving, some even mention that they had leftovers to bring home for later. As these deals are limited-time, they will have an expiration date listed (often in the small print), so be sure to take advantage of the deal before that date so you don't miss out.
5. Bottomless refills
In a time when restaurant profit margins are dwindling, as the cost of operation continues to rise, it might not surprise you that many menu items are marked up significantly. With that information in mind, you might be squinting your eyes in suspicion at some of the newer items on the menu as you wonder about the markup. However, one of the biggest culprits of this at most restaurants is one that you might order every single time you visit: The drinks. With restaurants fielding a 50 to 80% profit margin on these items, this news might have you pausing before placing an order for your Coca-Cola.
Now, before you axe soft drinks from your order repertoire immediately, at Cracker Barrel, one of the perks, and ways you can save money, is by ordering one of the bottomless soda options. This saves you from having these drink prices stack up when it comes time to pay, and still allows you to indulge in an option other than water. Not only this, but there are several other drink options as well at the restaurant, with endless refills available. From the premium coffee, to the old-fashioned lemonade, to even the crafted sodas by Blue Sky, there's sure to be something on the list that strikes your fancy (and saves you a few bucks on a refill while you're at it).
6. Order a kids meal
With kids meals typically being a less expensive option across the restaurant board, it won't surprise you that individuals have been saving money at Cracker Barrel with this simple ordering trick. The good news is that there are kids meal options available on both the breakfast menu and the lunch and dinner menu (generally served starting at 11 am). If this suggestion has you worried about receiving strange looks while ordering from your waitress (especially if you don't have kids during your visit), rest assured, you will be fine. Their kids menu policy states that they welcome kids of all ages, opening the door for adults who want to shave a few dollars off their meal to order them as well.
The customer reviews of the kids meals mention that the portion sizes are reasonable (not skimpy), and the prices are affordable. The kids meals also come with a drink, though the selection of beverages available is reduced. You will also need to keep in mind that, as the price is lower and the meals are meant for the smaller bellies of kids, the portions are smaller than adult entrées. The good news is that there are multiple sides included in the options, as well as your choice of bread, though what these sides and kids meals are and exact pricing will vary depending on location.
7. Try a family meal instead of individual dishes
If you have an entire family who would like to eat out with you as well, this might give you pause when deciding to brave a restaurant and purchase individual dishes for each member. Thankfully, if this thought makes you cringe, Cracker Barrel still has you covered with something called Family Meal Deals. With these deals, large portions of dishes are included in packages for take-out at a discounted rate.
There are several different options and sizes available for inclusion when it comes to the Family Meal Deals, with both breakfast offerings and those from the lunch/dinner menu. There is also the ability to add-on family-sized drink selections, dessert options, and family sized biscuit and corn muffin choices (though the items available from the dinner and lunch menu typically already include a package of these). Enough food is included in these offerings that they are labeled as including servings for five people.
When looking at the reviews for these deals, it seems that many believe the pricing (which can range depending on the inclusions and location) is worth the amount of food that's provided. They mention the side dishes being quite large, suggesting that it might even feed more than five people. If you're looking for a way to still enjoy the distinct homey taste of Cracker Barrel while feeding the entire family, this deal might just be the perfect option.
8. Take home meals
When you are eating your order at Cracker Barrel, you might be enjoying the taste and experience so much that you wish you could just package a second one up for later. Perhaps this is why Cracker Barrel now offers Take Home Meals, a meal add-on that will leave you with a fully packaged dinner or lunch for later. You will need to order an entrée to be eligible to purchase these deals, but even then, considering the price (which ranges from $5 to $6), it's a pretty inexpensive meal option. Especially if you're planning to have a busy night in the next couple of days, and need to grab something you can heat up quickly.
The dishes that are typically available as these take-home meal deals are fried homestyle chicken with mac and cheese, the meatloaf & mac and cheese, and the smoky grilled chicken and mashed potatoes. Reheating is a simple process when you're ready to eat. Just pop the package in the microwave for a couple of minutes (the exact time will be written on the top of the to-go container), and the meal will be ready for you to eat. What's also great about this deal is that you won't need to dine in to take advantage of it. Any of the Take Home Meals can be added to your order for both take-out and delivery as well.
9. All you can eat pancakes on pancake day
The Cracker Barrel buttermilk pancakes are a popular favorite of customers who frequent the joint. From mentions of the consistency being perfect to the edges being crisped up just right, it's clear that customers go wild for these fluffy golden stacks. Even Cracker Barrel itself seems to be proud of its pancakes (as it should be), exposing all its pancake secrets over on TikTok. Turns out it uses a unique blend of flours to get the mixture just right, as well as pouring the pancake batter directly over the melted butter. A word to the wise, though, watching the pancakes sizzle on that grill in the video will surely only make you want to leap into your car and head to the nearest location.
However, before you do that, you may want to hold on until you read this next part, as the only thing better than eating Cracker Barrel pancakes is getting them for free. Cracker Barrel has offered all-you-can-eat pancakes in the past to celebrate National Pancake Day. During this day, for a low price (at some locations in 2025, it was only $5), you can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes. Some customers even mention having the option of taking their remaining pancakes on their plate home to eat later! Typically, this is celebrated on September 26th, so mark your calendars and be sure to keep watch for announcements on Cracker Barrel's website or social media.
10. Share an entrée with a friend
One sure-fire way to save money when dining out is to invite a friend or family member along with you. You really can't go wrong with a night out at Cracker Barrel, plus you'll be able to save some money while you're at it. There are many meals that are large enough for diners to split in half and still leave satisfied. When it comes down to it, the portion sizes at Cracker Barrel are pretty generous, according to customers. Plus, there are studies that suggest eating meals together with others could be associated with greater satisfaction with life. This means if you invite a friend, not only would you be saving money, but you would technically also be participating in self-care, a true win-win situation.
Now, if you're looking for the perfect dish to split, an option that comes with many different menu items is the Grandma's Sampler. This hearty sized meal comes with two pancakes, two eggs, your choice of either sugar ham or country ham, bacon, sausage, and your choice of one additional side. Another suggestion is Uncle Herschel's Favorite, which is slightly more customizable. It has two eggs, two sides of your choice, a breakfast meat of your choice, and biscuits and gravy included. With either option, you're sure to leave pleasantly full.
11. Stick to the basic options
These days, people enjoy heading over to a restaurant and having their food made just the way they like it. Oftentimes, meals are highly customizable, allowing visitors to add an extra side that caught their eye or an extra topping that adds to the flavor they've been craving. But, all these modifications and add-ons have a price, and it might not be one that amounts to more than you were expecting when you finally get a glance at the bill. This is why sticking to the basic inclusions with the meal will help you to shave a few dollars off the cost.
Although the new latte options might seem delicious looking, for example, you will need to be prepared to pay an elevated cost. Especially when compared to the regular premium coffee option (which, don't forget, has free refills). Certain dipping sauces may have an extra cost associated with them, like extra syrup or apple butter. Some meals are offered in both versions with two sides included, and three sides, such as the steak and chicken combo, or the classic country sampler. If two sides will fill you up, you may want to stick to the lower cost of that option to shave off a couple of bucks. At the end of the day, being mindful of the extras you tack onto your bill will save you some money, as these costs stack up fast.