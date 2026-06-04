11 Tips And Tricks To Save $$$ At Cracker Barrel

If you want to just kick back and relax after a hard day's work, the thought of eating out can certainly be an attractive one. Even if you prefer ordering take-out or delivery, this allows for a little bit of rest and relaxation amid the hustle and bustle of life. But, there is one party pooper that is often standing in the way of people doing this, and it is called inflation.

Unfortunately, it seems like inflation is affecting everyone these days. From restaurant owners trying to balance low profit margins with reasonable menu prices, to customers worrying about how to work a meal out into their budget, raising prices plays a role in the food industry — full stop. Cracker Barrel is no exception to this rule, announcing a 4% increase in its pricing in May of 2024to counteract these rising costs.

All this to say, if you are a Cracker Barrel fan who's dreaming of the notably fluffy pancakes or the iconic chicken and dumplings it offers, you may be struggling to get your fix without breaking the bank. However, there are certain ways that you can still get the dishes from Cracker Barrel that you're craving for a much lower price than you would have paid otherwise. The only thing you will need to invest, in most cases, is your time.