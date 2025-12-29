How To Tell If That Recipe You Want To Try Was Written By AI

There are many concerns about the sudden proliferation of artificial intelligence, or AI. Some people believe that our chatbots and large language models will gain sentience and turn against us. Other, more reasonable people believe that greedy CEOs will fire everybody they can and replace them with shoddy, environment-destroying robots so they can hoard ever more grotesque amounts of wealth. One somewhat more immediate concern is that AI has flooded our search engines with nonsense, making us sift through a bunch of computer-generated blather in order to find what we're looking for. Unfortunately, recipes are hardly immune — but you can keep your eyes peeled for signs that a seemingly cool new recipe is actually bogus.

The thing about AI is that it's not really intelligent. When you ask ChatGPT for a meatloaf recipe, it doesn't actually "know" that it would be delicious with a maple glaze. Instead, it's a souped-up version of the autocomplete function on your phone: It scrapes huge amounts of data, identifies what combination of words would most likely satisfy your prompt, and spits it back out. In a vacuum, this is obviously impressive, but it is far from perfect. AI can be given faulty data, and if it can't find what it's looking for, it just makes stuff up (or "hallucinates").

This is how you get stories where an AI recipe tells someone to glue cheese to a pizza, or where an AI-generated mushroom guide ends up getting somebody killed. You should be on the lookout for bizarre flavor combos, such as angel food cake with mayonnaise frosting, or bad titles, like a "diabetic-friendly recipe" with lots of sugar in it. If something doesn't sound right, it probably isn't. Remember: AI doesn't have a mind of its own, but you do.