Save Money At Cracker Barrel With This Simple Ordering Trick

Eating out can often be expensive, and even if you are the type of person who prefers eating smaller portions, you can often find yourself paying exorbitant prices. When it comes to dining at Cracker Barrel, not taking advantage of daily specials offered throughout the week could be costing you money. However, there's one strategy that is a sure bet to lower your dining bill (while also getting those desired smaller portion sizes): Order off the kids' menu.

While many restaurants don't allow adults to order off the same menu as the youngest customers, it's permitted at Cracker Barrel. Even the official Cracker Barrel menu corroborates this: "Kids of all ages are welcome to order from these kid-sized portions of some of our favorite menu items." This ordering trick may be frowned upon or outright banned at other establishments (you can always bypass this by ordering through the delivery app at restaurants like Olive Garden), but Cracker Barrel gives you the option to do so without breaking the rules.

Over the years, several fans of the Tennessee-based restaurant chain have discovered that ordering from the kids' menu is allowed, opening up a world of possibilities when it comes to saving money, as the menu's prices range from around $4.69 to $7.50, depending on location. "We use the kids' menu frequently at Cracker Barrel. ... We love it!!" one Facebook comment read. Other reviewers say servers often recommend the children's menu when customers inquire about dishes with smaller portion sizes due to dietary restrictions.