Save Money At Cracker Barrel With This Simple Ordering Trick
Eating out can often be expensive, and even if you are the type of person who prefers eating smaller portions, you can often find yourself paying exorbitant prices. When it comes to dining at Cracker Barrel, not taking advantage of daily specials offered throughout the week could be costing you money. However, there's one strategy that is a sure bet to lower your dining bill (while also getting those desired smaller portion sizes): Order off the kids' menu.
While many restaurants don't allow adults to order off the same menu as the youngest customers, it's permitted at Cracker Barrel. Even the official Cracker Barrel menu corroborates this: "Kids of all ages are welcome to order from these kid-sized portions of some of our favorite menu items." This ordering trick may be frowned upon or outright banned at other establishments (you can always bypass this by ordering through the delivery app at restaurants like Olive Garden), but Cracker Barrel gives you the option to do so without breaking the rules.
Over the years, several fans of the Tennessee-based restaurant chain have discovered that ordering from the kids' menu is allowed, opening up a world of possibilities when it comes to saving money, as the menu's prices range from around $4.69 to $7.50, depending on location. "We use the kids' menu frequently at Cracker Barrel. ... We love it!!" one Facebook comment read. Other reviewers say servers often recommend the children's menu when customers inquire about dishes with smaller portion sizes due to dietary restrictions.
The best dishes to order off the Cracker Barrel kids' menu
If you've been dying to find a way to reduce the cost of your cheaper Cracker Barrel trips, the kids' menu is likely in your future. However, it's important to know some of the highlights of the menu, as you've likely not ordered from it since you were, well, a kid. Arguably the best choice when it comes to getting the most bang for your buck is the Crispy Rockin' Shrimp, which comes in at just $7.49. The kids' menu staple comes with 700 calories worth of fried shrimp, alongside a hushpuppy, a side of your choosing, and either a buttermilk biscuit or cornbread muffin. The portions are, of course, smaller than the Country Fried Shrimp on the main menu, but considering it's over $8 cheaper, it's clearly a great choice for those not looking to overeat or overspend.
Beyond that, there are plenty of other options on the kids' menu at Cracker Barrel worth giving a shot that you might not want to buy off the main menu. For example, pancakes are notorious for being an absurdly overpriced breakfast option at restaurants. However, at just $6.19 a plate, Cracker Barrel's 3-count mini pancakes — which come in chocolate, confetti, or buttermilk — could be a great choice if you're craving the classic dish. Alternatively, the $5.99 Grilled Cheese Sandwich on the kids' menu is among the only items with no direct counterpart on the main menu, making it perfect if you're looking for something new to try.