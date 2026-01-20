This Cracker Barrel Dining Mistake Could Be Costing You Money

Since Cracker Barrel is considered to be among the most overpriced breakfast chains by many consumers, it's seen as imperative for diners to avoid overspending however they can — especially if they plan on visiting the chain's iconic gift shop. However, if you plan on accomplishing this by simply ordering less food or smaller portions, you're making one of the biggest mistakes you possibly can at the Tennessee-based restaurant chain. Instead, you should always take advantage of Cracker Barrel's many specials and discount promotions, as you can save a lot of money without sacrificing substance in your meal.

Not being aware of the chain's specials is a massive loss, especially for those who regularly pay it a visit. Cracker Barrel offers several lunch specials throughout the week, with the Weekday Lunch Pick 2 Country Combo — which allows you to choose between house salad, loaded baked potato, or soup — being among the most cost-effective, coming out to just $10.49. This, alongside other week-long lunch specials like Chicken N' Dumplins and Classic Meatloaf (both of which come with sides and are priced at $11.29 each), arguably makes up for Cracker Barrel's widely-disliked design changes over the past year.