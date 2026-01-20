This Cracker Barrel Dining Mistake Could Be Costing You Money
Since Cracker Barrel is considered to be among the most overpriced breakfast chains by many consumers, it's seen as imperative for diners to avoid overspending however they can — especially if they plan on visiting the chain's iconic gift shop. However, if you plan on accomplishing this by simply ordering less food or smaller portions, you're making one of the biggest mistakes you possibly can at the Tennessee-based restaurant chain. Instead, you should always take advantage of Cracker Barrel's many specials and discount promotions, as you can save a lot of money without sacrificing substance in your meal.
Not being aware of the chain's specials is a massive loss, especially for those who regularly pay it a visit. Cracker Barrel offers several lunch specials throughout the week, with the Weekday Lunch Pick 2 Country Combo — which allows you to choose between house salad, loaded baked potato, or soup — being among the most cost-effective, coming out to just $10.49. This, alongside other week-long lunch specials like Chicken N' Dumplins and Classic Meatloaf (both of which come with sides and are priced at $11.29 each), arguably makes up for Cracker Barrel's widely-disliked design changes over the past year.
Take advantage of the Cracker Barrel specials every day of the week
While the three aforementioned lunch specials are available Monday through Friday and considered "specials" because of their reduced prices, Cracker Barrel also offers specials that are simply day-specific dishes that require more diligent scheduling in order to try. For example, two dishes join the lunch special menu for just one day a week, being offered in smaller portions for a reduced price. These dishes are the Broccoli Cheddar Chicken on Wednesdays and the Thursday Turkey & Dressing on (you guessed it) Thursdays. Although the lunch versions of each menu item come out to prices just under $12, the dinner versions offer more substance for an increased total of $15 to $16 each.
Speaking of which, these time-sensitive dinner specials — known at Cracker Barrel as the Daily Dish — all come in at fairly reasonable prices at under $20 a piece and just might reignite your love for the struggling casual dining chain. Monday's delicious Chicken & Rice is often missed out on by those who prefer visiting Cracker Barrel later in the week or on the weekends, Tuesday's Country Fried Pork Chops are much better than the chain's widely-disliked Country Fried Steak, and the Friday Fish Fry is, for some, a big reason why they tend to dine-in at the old-school restaurant every Friday night.