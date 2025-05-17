The Popular Breakfast Menu Item That's Too Overpriced To Order

Many family outings, brunches, or casual dates have included a trip to the party's favorite breakfast joint, anticipating a hearty and delicious meal to kick the day off and facilitate good convo. Speaking from experience, I am never going to a breakfast spot and not getting pancakes ... it's ritualistic at this point. But have you ever considered that the stack of pancakes you know and love is sometimes grossly overpriced, and you could actually do it yourself for a lot less?

I mean, outside of Cracker Barrel, which has the best pancakes ever in any restaurant, and those delightful tiny bottles of syrup, you can really make yourself a tasty stack of hotcakes at home for a lot less.

When you break it down, you're paying restaurant prices for a dish that costs pennies at home. Requiring basic ingredients like flour, eggs, milk, and baking powder, pancakes are one of the most overpriced items you can order at a restaurant. And most of the time, the version you make yourself turns out just as fluffy and satisfying — if not better.

Add in the fact that pancakes are one of the easiest dishes to whip up from scratch, and suddenly that $12 short stack feels a little harder to justify. If you're dining out on a budget or just trying to get your money's worth, fluffy pancakes might be the first thing to skip.