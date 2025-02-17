The Kid's Menu Trick That'll Land You An Olive Garden Meal For Under $10

As the old meme goes, "On the internet, nobody knows you're a dog." More to the point, you can often conceal your age (as well as your species), so there's nothing to stop you from placing a restaurant pickup or delivery order off the kids' menu. Sure, at Olive Garden, the chain insists that this menu section is reserved for those 12 and under, so you'd need real chutzpah to get order one of these entrees in person if unaccompanied by an actual child.

If you're ordering Olive Garden delivery, though, or even just swinging through the pickup line, how are they to know that the child in question isn't at home with a sitter, and you're only getting one entree because you're on a juice cleanse this week? Okay, so that may be too elaborate of a cover story, but it does cover all of the bases.

As to why you might want to resort to such a ruse, the answer is obvious: Kids' menu entrees, while they tend to be smaller and more limited in scope, are undoubtedly cheaper. At Olive Garden, some adult entrees run upwards of $20, while the ones on the children's menu all come in at around $6.99 – plus it also has one of the best chain restaurant kids' menus. What makes this an even better deal is that once you do add a kids' entree to your cart, you are then offered the option to add a take-home entree of either five-cheese ziti, spaghetti with meat sauce, or fettucine alfredo for just $6 more. That's two entrees, plus the side and drink that comes with the kids' meal, for around $13 — a rare bargain in today's dining climate.