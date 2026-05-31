14 BBQ Staples Worth Getting At Publix

Publix may be best known for the Pub Sub, which could well be the ultimate grocery store deli item, but it has far more to offer than sandwiches alone. In fact, up until recently, it was ranked as America's top grocery store. Because Publix is based in Florida and operates exclusively out of the Southeastern states (Virginia is its northernmost outpost), it's firmly rooted in warm weather territory where backyard barbecues are possible for six to nine months out of the year. (Or quite possibly rear-round, if you're in southern Florida.) Needless to say, it carries a wide variety of barbecue staples, of which this list is only a small selection.

Our picks are mostly focused on popular store brand products you can find only at Publix, not Walmart (or anywhere else, for that matter). To round things out, we've included a few name brand items such as grill-ready vegan burgers, a regional favorite barbecue sauce, and a Cold War treat-turned-Fourth of July staple that's equally appropriate for any type of cookout. We didn't forget summer's favorite fruit, either, since Publix carries watermelons in a variety of shapes and colors.