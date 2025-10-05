Publix Vs Walmart: Where Should You Be Shopping For Groceries?

Publix has actually been around for three decades longer than Walmart. The first Publix was opened in Winter Haven, Florida, by George W. Jenkins in 1930, while Sam Walton opened the flagship Walmart store in Rogers, Arkansas, in 1962. There are now over 4,600 Walmart stores across all 50 states in the U.S., while Publix focuses its reach on eight Southern states, where it boasts more than 1,400 locations.

Walmart expanded quickly after its inception, focusing on providing low prices. While this eats into the percentage of profit, with its operating margins hovering around the 5% mark, Walmart has become the go-to store for affordable groceries, and sells so much that it makes up for the relatively low margins. Everybody knows about the store's everyday low prices, and you know where to head to get cheap items all under one roof, thanks to years of marketing expertise. Publix, on the other hand, has built a reputation as the grocery store offering a consciously pleasant shopping experience, from the legendary subs made in the deli to its delectable bakery, and its incredible dedication from employees to ensure every shopper feels valued.

Walmart and Publix are both grocery stores, but aside from the obvious fact that they both sell groceries (among other things), shoppers will have a completely different experience shopping at each. Relying on a combination of customer and employee reviews, plus our own personal experiences, we took a deep dive into Publix and Walmart to determine the best option for buying your groceries.