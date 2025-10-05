Publix Vs Walmart: Where Should You Be Shopping For Groceries?
Publix has actually been around for three decades longer than Walmart. The first Publix was opened in Winter Haven, Florida, by George W. Jenkins in 1930, while Sam Walton opened the flagship Walmart store in Rogers, Arkansas, in 1962. There are now over 4,600 Walmart stores across all 50 states in the U.S., while Publix focuses its reach on eight Southern states, where it boasts more than 1,400 locations.
Walmart expanded quickly after its inception, focusing on providing low prices. While this eats into the percentage of profit, with its operating margins hovering around the 5% mark, Walmart has become the go-to store for affordable groceries, and sells so much that it makes up for the relatively low margins. Everybody knows about the store's everyday low prices, and you know where to head to get cheap items all under one roof, thanks to years of marketing expertise. Publix, on the other hand, has built a reputation as the grocery store offering a consciously pleasant shopping experience, from the legendary subs made in the deli to its delectable bakery, and its incredible dedication from employees to ensure every shopper feels valued.
Walmart and Publix are both grocery stores, but aside from the obvious fact that they both sell groceries (among other things), shoppers will have a completely different experience shopping at each. Relying on a combination of customer and employee reviews, plus our own personal experiences, we took a deep dive into Publix and Walmart to determine the best option for buying your groceries.
Publix is known (and loved) for its bakery
The popularity of the Publix bakery has risen like the loaves on the shelves since founder George W. Jenkins decided to bring production in-house in the 1950s. Several items have established themselves as favorites with customers in the years since, with the cakes receiving particular praise and the bakery generally highlighted as the best among grocery store chains. While people also appreciate the Walmart bakery, there's a significantly smaller selection of baked goods available at Walmart compared to Publix. The Publix bakery also offers more made-from-scratch bakery items than Walmart, where employees claim many items arrive frozen.
One of the most popular items at grocery store bakeries is custom cakes, available at both Walmart and Publix. While many claim Costco actually offers the best of the best in this department, Publix often ranks higher than Walmart in the eyes of customers. Not sure which cake to pick? Raspberry Elegance, chantilly, and chocolate ganache are some of the most commonly recommended cake flavors at the Publix bakery.
It's worth noting that neither Walmart nor Publix's bakery is without its issues. Both bakeries have been subject to significant recalls in the past. Customers have also noted that the Publix bakery can be pretty pricey. As an added point in Publix's favor, however, there is a way to secure a free treat. If you sign up for Club Publix at least 10 days before your birthday, you'll get a birthday perk, which some report is a complimentary birthday bar cake.
Walmart has better value meat, but no meat-cutters
It's not surprising that Walmart has a bigger selection of meat at lower prices than Publix, as that's true in many sections of the store. However, joining Publix's in-house bakery team is an in-house meat-cutter to help you get the exact cuts of meat you want. Meanwhile, Walmart started axing in-house meat-cutters in 2000, shortly after the meat-cutters at a store in Jacksonville, Texas, voted to unionize. Instead, meat is cut and packed offsite.
Despite Publix offering an in-house meat-cutting service, some still think Walmart is the better option in terms of taste and value for money. In fact, a large consensus of Reddit users in a discussion about grocery store steaks chose Walmart's offering for its price and quality. The standout meat at Walmart appears to be the steaks. These have improved in quality in recent years, according to many Walmart shoppers on Reddit, with the beef reportedly supplied by Tyson and Cargill.
Publix offers the more enjoyable shopping experience
If you prefer a calmer shopping experience that will feel like an ambient daydream through a grocery store of yore, Publix is the place to be. While staff at both stores are generally happy to help you find what you're looking for, customers often claim that it is a lot easier for Publix staff to point you in the right direction, as the stores are better organized and way less hectic.
At Publix, if an item on the shelf rings up for a different price than it said on the shelf, the Publix Promise means they'll give you one of that item for free. While Walmart vows to price match any items purchased in-store that ring up more expensive than listed on its website, it has no equivalent to the Publix Promise.
The real difference lies in checkout. At Publix, clerks will bag your items for you (no tipping, please). They even offer carryout service, assisting you to your car if needed. The bagging area at Walmart is a different experience, with long queues standard and an irritating bagging carousel that your cashier packs as they go (often with minimal items per bag). As for helping you out to your car, you're on your own.
Publix produce is often better quality
Walmart's produce section has a reputation for being subpar. Customers have complained that the fruit and vegetables expire at a rapid rate, accusing the chain of having low standards for the produce it purchases from vendors. As one Reddit user wrote, "Walmart holds their produce in warehouses or in trucks too long. So by the time it gets to the store, it is rotten. Lettuce is always brown and slimy. I had an employee tell me that she never buys the produce at Walmart." If employees aren't buying it, you know there must be some truth to the complaints.
On the other hand, customers aren't always happy with the produce at Publix, either. Several customers have taken to social media to claim that the quality of fruit and vegetables has declined at Publix stores in recent years. However, some have noted that, theoretically, the produce is graded — which involves inspecting and throwing out any unacceptable produce – at each store every morning. So, it may depend on which Publix store you frequent.
Both Walmart and Publix allow customers to return produce and swap it out if they're not happy with the quality. That means wherever you choose to shop, there is some guarantee of only paying for produce that meets your expectations.
Publix's line of organic products is a hit with customers
Organic food needs to be grown on soil free of most synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or GMOs for at least three years to receive certification from the USDA. GreenWise by Publix and Great Value Organic by Walmart are both USDA-certified organic lines. While you can always buy from local organic growers and farmers' markets, nothing beats the convenience of picking up what you need during your weekly grocery shop.
It seems like Publix's organic line is more positively received by customers who have praised its relative affordability and quality. The GreenWise brand proved so popular after its introduction in 2003 that Publix actually began opening standalone GreenWise Market stores. However, to keep everything under the same roof, the Southern grocery giant later converted the stores to regular Publix stores and now sells everything in one place.
Meanwhile, Walmart's organic line isn't exactly viewed as the most affordable option. According to customers, one of the most overpriced items at Walmart is its organic produce, as supported by a Consumers' Checkbook survey that compared Washington-area Walmart organic produce with other local offerings and found it to be 12% higher.
Publix has the advantage of Pub Subs
With a line that often stretches longer than the hottest ticket in town, many consider Publix's Pub Sub to be the ultimate grocery store deli item. The chain's deli subs are customizable with your choice of bread options, such as the classic white sub roll, a whole wheat sub roll, or even a spinach wrap. Then, you get to choose from popular fillings like chicken tenders, OvenGold turkey breast, or a range of veggie options, too. Pick your toppings and sauce, and watch it being made right before your eyes with fresh bread baked in-house. Top it off by getting your favorite sub toasted and enjoy melted cheese, with some arguing that the final product offers much better value than Subway or Jersey Mike's.
Shoppers are so devoted to the Pub Sub that some have written songs dedicated to the deli offering and sell merch proclaiming their love for the sandwich. On the other hand, Walmart only offers pre-packaged subs under the Marketside brand, which are notably not made to order (and, unsurprisingly, haven't inspired quite the same level of fervor). While some customers have praised Walmart's sandwiches and shared positive reviews for the likes of the Supreme Full Sub, this one is basically a no-contest in our eyes. Nobody should go to Walmart and buy a sub if they have the option to buy one from Publix. Nobody.
New Publix stores have a hidden lunch area with WiFi
Have you ever been in the midst of a grocery shop and desperately needed to take a break? At Walmart, this might mean slinking off to an in-store fast food joint, but there's a slightly more relaxing option at Publix. Some stores boast an "if you know, you know" seating area, where you can not only enjoy one of those Pub Subs but also plan your grocery list using the free Wi-Fi.
The design of new Publix stores, which are opening at a rapid pace these days, features an upstairs seating area where shoppers can enjoy lunch or relax for as long as they like. These hidden gems are an alternative for remote workers who don't want to spend half their wages on overpriced coffees at the local hipster coffee shop. The layout varies from store to store, but many (like the one pictured) include a sink to wash up and a variety of seating options.
Walmart offers a wider range of non-grocery services
While Publix shoppers will likely point to the shopping experience and higher quality of food available at their favorite grocery store, there's no competition when it comes to doing everything you need under one roof. The list of services available at Walmart varies depending on the store's size, but larger stores typically offer the likes of an optician, tire and oil changes, photo printing, and gas stations, in addition to a wider selection of goods inside the store than Publix, ranging from camping gear to bicycles, clothing, electronics, and toys. Walmart previously provided an even wider range of services under the Walmart Health umbrella. However, due to a lack of profitability, Walmart Health closed all 51 health centers and eliminated its virtual care offerings in April 2024.
Publix, by comparison, has the usual grocery departments, plus pharmacies and floral departments. One fact you may not know about the grocery store is that, in select locations, you will also find Publix Pours. This concept debuted at GreenWise Market in Tallahassee, Florida, in 2022, and serves up beer and wine, coffee, protein shakes, and even build-your-own acai bowls. When it comes to the variety of non-grocery offerings, however, it just can't compare to Walmart.
Walmart is typically cheaper than Publix
Grocery prices have soared in the U.S. since 2020, leaving plenty of people feeling the pinch and looking for alternatives. According to a study by NetCredit, Walmart offered the cheapest groceries in eight states, including New York and California, as of April 2025. It also ranked not too far behind the competition in the remaining 42 states. AARP also conducted a study in 2024 comparing Walmart with Aldi and Target. While Walmart finished second place in the survey behind Aldi, it was only $1.52 more expensive for 30 popular items, and $15.99 cheaper than Target.
In comparison, shoppers have complained about the prices of some items at Publix. Some claim that identical items can be found at Walmart for less. When comparing Publix to Walmart and Kroger in March 2025, the Lexington Herald-Leader found that Publix was the most expensive of the three.
Some have justified the higher prices at Publix by explaining that you pay for an easier, higher quality shopping experience. As one Publix employee wrote on Reddit, "Look at our stores. Clean, well organized and, most of all, sanitary. When you buy here you know EXACTLY what you are getting. ... Our people are TRAINED at what they do and they do it. Wal*Mart? Not so much." If affordability is your number one priority, the reality is that Walmart still comes out on top.
Publix staff enjoy more perks (and have a better reputation with customers)
Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. The PROFIT (People Reaching Our Future Investing Together) program at the grocery store was established in 1959, allowing employees to invest in the company. The idea that has worked for decades is that employees are more likely to buy into the company's success if they have invested in the stock program.
Walmart offers its own Associate Stock Purchase Plan (ASPP), which matches 15% on the first $1,800 for each employee every year. However, Walmart stock is subject to the volatility of the stock exchange, whereas Publix stocks are privately held. Sure, employees can take part in the Walmart Cheer – a ritualistic chant that supposedly fosters team-building at the start of a shift — but is this what employees really want? On the other hand, Publix has been voted one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For for over 25 years.
Both Walmart and Publix offer various other benefits and bonuses, employees have left stronger reviews for the compensation, benefits, and the work-life balance at Publix over its competitor on the job site Indeed. We can't say for sure that these perks are why so many shoppers claim that Publix employees are more helpful and appear to care more than workers at Walmart, but it doesn't seem like a stretch to say that the two may be connected.
The verdict: Where should you be shopping for groceries?
Floridians will give you a million more reasons than the ones on this list why their local offering is not just better than Walmart, but the best grocery store around. Based on the evidence presented here, we agree that Publix is the clear winner in grocery shopping. Publix shoppers can enjoy a relaxing sit-down in hidden public areas at new stores, before shopping for groceries in clean, spotless, and well-organized stores, as well as assistance with bagging and even help with their car when groceries are in tow. Yes, you can get your tires changed at Walmart, but how often do you really need to do that? Most importantly, groceries like produce are often of higher quality at Publix, according to shoppers who have experienced both.
While Walmart offers a broader range of products in the meat department at better prices, there are no on-staff meat-cutters. Despite Walmart being cheaper overall, especially when it comes to in-house brands, Publix shoppers can usually cut costs pretty significantly by purchasing BOGO offers around the store. There are also additional features that make shopping a pleasure at Publix, such as an easy-to-navigate international foods aisle and an exceptional specialty cheese section. Oh, and Pub Subs. Period.
Overall, the Publix shopping experience is better, but you can't beat Walmart for value. But, with complaints that upper management is shaking things up at Publix and standards are dropping in-store, who knows how long it'll keep being a pleasure to shop there?
Methodology
With a Floridian mother-in-law who worked at Publix for over 10 years, Publix has been evangelized to me since I first set foot in the U.S. But it's not just my own experiences shopping at Publix and Walmart that shaped this ranking. In addition to a firsthand shopping experience, I scoured social media websites such as Reddit for employee reviews on working conditions and perks, as well as customer reviews on product quality and the overall shopping experience.
I also compared prices using statistical data and a basket of goods test that checked how much the same products were going for at my local stores on the same day of the week. Additionally, I scoured food-based content creators for taste tests and comparisons of some of the most well-known products available in each store.