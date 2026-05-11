Asheville's 5 Best Breweries For Food, According To A Local

My hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, is a mecca for craft beer lovers. The mountain town has been dubbed "Beer City, USA," and it lives up to the name. Asheville is one of the cities with the most breweries per capita in the United States, and as a local, I can attest that there's no shortage of great spots to enjoy a few pints. However, if there's anything better than a cold local brew, it's that same beer paired with a top-notch meal.

Unfortunately, breweries can be a bit hit or miss when it comes to food — some only offer light bar snacks, while others rely on rotating food trucks (which are often incredible, but can be a bit unreliable). Luckily, if you know what to look for, Asheville's brewery scene has plenty of great eats to offer — in fact, some of my favorite local dishes are found in breweries. From life-changing veggie burgers to exemplary Neapolitan-style pies, here are a local's top five Asheville breweries where you're sure to enjoy a great meal and a pint any day.