Can You Get Drunk Off Of Beer Cheese?

Have you ever found yourself holding a beer and thinking, "I just can't drink this anymore?" Well, why not eat it instead? Enter beer cheese, the mashup of two bar staples — gooey cheese and beer. You can pair your new favorite IPA with this indulgent dish and enjoy it guilt-free, knowing you won't need to call an Uber home.

Now, don't worry about getting tipsy from this dish. While it contains beer, there's just enough for flavor; not for a buzz. Plus, snacking while sipping helps absorb the alcohol before it hits your bloodstream, so turn it into your ideal appetizer.

Beer cheese is a deliciously fun and interactive recipe to create and enjoy. At its core, it's a delightful mix of cheese, beer, and spices. Cheddar cheese is the go-to choice, adored for its sharpness, which enhances the beer's bitter taste without overwhelming your palate. The result? A soft, creamy, mouth-watering bowl of gooey beer cheese.