Can You Get Drunk Off Of Beer Cheese?
Have you ever found yourself holding a beer and thinking, "I just can't drink this anymore?" Well, why not eat it instead? Enter beer cheese, the mashup of two bar staples — gooey cheese and beer. You can pair your new favorite IPA with this indulgent dish and enjoy it guilt-free, knowing you won't need to call an Uber home.
Now, don't worry about getting tipsy from this dish. While it contains beer, there's just enough for flavor; not for a buzz. Plus, snacking while sipping helps absorb the alcohol before it hits your bloodstream, so turn it into your ideal appetizer.
Beer cheese is a deliciously fun and interactive recipe to create and enjoy. At its core, it's a delightful mix of cheese, beer, and spices. Cheddar cheese is the go-to choice, adored for its sharpness, which enhances the beer's bitter taste without overwhelming your palate. The result? A soft, creamy, mouth-watering bowl of gooey beer cheese.
Eating without the risk of a hangover
If you're concerned about the alcohol content, there are multiple ways to reduce it in your beer cheese. Using a larger pot allows for more evaporation, leading to a notable decrease in alcohol. Let's not forget the option of alcohol-free beer or gluten-free beer, which cater to a wider audience without sacrificing the flavor.
Most recipes range from ¼ cup of beer to ⅔ of a cup of beer. However, the magic happens when you cook it: Bringing the liquid to 173 degrees Fahrenheit allows most of the alcohol to evaporate. How long the beer cheese is allowed to stay at this temperature affects how much alcohol content will remain. After 15 minutes, roughly 40% of the alcohol will remain, for example. To lower the alcohol content further, you can either cook for longer (two hours will leave you with 10% alcohol left) or choose beers with smaller amounts of alcohol.
Beer cheese has its roots in Kentucky, specifically at a quaint spot called the Driftwood Inn, where it made waves in the world of pub food. While beer cheese is a classic, there are lots of different foods made with beer to enjoy alongside your pint. The best companion? Carbs — think bread, crackers, or a salty pretzel. You can even get creative and pair it with vegetables or savory meats. A little prosciutto alongside your beer cheese is a match made in bar food heaven. Something hearty, carb-filled, and fulfilling — beer cheese hits all these notes, making it an ideal bar snack, a game-day favorite, or simply a way to indulge in the classic cheese-and-bread combo.