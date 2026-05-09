4 Kitchen Appliances Never Worth Buying On The Cheap

A dollar doesn't stretch as far as it used to these days, and that has folks seeking out any bargain they can find on commodities ranging from fresh produce at the grocery store to expensive kitchen appliances. It's always tempting to secure a discount on gadgets for your galley by purchasing the cheapest brand available, especially when money is tight; just understand that you typically get what you pay for.

Being thrifty won't always lead to regret. If you're buying a device you only plan on using sporadically, an inexpensive unit might work just fine, but you're still gambling. If it turns out the appliance can't do its job effectively, you've essentially tossed your cash in the trash. If it breaks down sooner than it should because it's poorly constructed, you're back to square one searching for the same appliance with less greenbacks in your pocket.

Matthew Morrison, a JustAnswer appliance repair expert, recently acquainted us with four kitchen appliances that people should never attempt to buy for cheap. Between efficiency issues and durability concerns, seeing these machines sold for pennies on the dollar compared to higher-quality models falls squarely under the "too good to be true" category. It might be a hard pill to swallow for some, but Morrison insisted that when folks buy any of these four kitchen appliances the best way to avoid shabby performance and a shortened lifespan is to fork over a little extra dough.