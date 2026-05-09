4 Kitchen Appliances Never Worth Buying On The Cheap
A dollar doesn't stretch as far as it used to these days, and that has folks seeking out any bargain they can find on commodities ranging from fresh produce at the grocery store to expensive kitchen appliances. It's always tempting to secure a discount on gadgets for your galley by purchasing the cheapest brand available, especially when money is tight; just understand that you typically get what you pay for.
Being thrifty won't always lead to regret. If you're buying a device you only plan on using sporadically, an inexpensive unit might work just fine, but you're still gambling. If it turns out the appliance can't do its job effectively, you've essentially tossed your cash in the trash. If it breaks down sooner than it should because it's poorly constructed, you're back to square one searching for the same appliance with less greenbacks in your pocket.
Matthew Morrison, a JustAnswer appliance repair expert, recently acquainted us with four kitchen appliances that people should never attempt to buy for cheap. Between efficiency issues and durability concerns, seeing these machines sold for pennies on the dollar compared to higher-quality models falls squarely under the "too good to be true" category. It might be a hard pill to swallow for some, but Morrison insisted that when folks buy any of these four kitchen appliances the best way to avoid shabby performance and a shortened lifespan is to fork over a little extra dough.
Quality stand mixers will survive the test of time
The first kitchen appliance Matthew Morrison urged folks not to buy cheap is a baker's best friend. "It doesn't matter if you are a baker or a holiday seasonal cook; one appliance you will want to invest in is a stand mixer," he said. A common mistake people make with stand mixers is purchasing a model that doesn't meet their needs. Control settings and included attachments are factors worth considering, but folks should prioritize a unit built with quality parts.
"Cheap stand mixers will struggle with torque, overheat, and burn out quickly due to the weak motors, plastic gears, and ultimately have shortened lifespans," Morrison said. Sure, you can save some coinage and buy an inexpensive stand mixer for less than $100, but if you want it to perform well for years, you'll likely need to spend more for a durable model.
Make smoother smoothies with a quality blender
Another common kitchen appliance that Morrison recommended people spend extra for is the countertop solution for a quick pasta sauce. "You can add to that list a blender," Morrison said. "High-end models will pulverize ice, nuts, and vegetables with ease. Cheaper models can strain the motor, resulting in overheating and inconsistent blending."
That doesn't necessarily mean folks should rush out and buy a Vitamix, which costs over $1,000. If you're only using it occasionally for very specific tasks, you probably don't need a unit with loads of bells and whistles. However, if your morning routine begins with making a satisfying breakfast smoothie, the best way to ensure it doesn't turn into a breakfast chunky is by shelling out for a quality blender.
Dishwashers that don't clean dishes are worthless
Buying larger kitchen appliances, like a dishwasher, can really motivate folks to look for bargains, but Morrison insisted that's a mistake that will leave you wishing you had just saved up for a machine that will live up to expectations. "Another appliance that falls within the 'you get what you pay for' category is a dishwasher," he said. "Higher quality units are quieter, will clean better, and typically last longer. Lower-end models or builder-grade units usually are noisy, with poor washing and high failure rates of the pump and motor."
Well-built dishwashers aren't cheap (often commanding upwards of $1,000), but after installation you can rest easy knowing your dishes will sparkle after each cycle. Pro tip: Researching what others say about specific models can help you avoid brands that are plagued with bad reviews.
Range hoods are the unsung heroes of the kitchen
One kitchen appliance which Morrison mentioned isn't generally given as much thought as a blender or dishwasher, but it's arguably more important than those gadgets. "For a range hood, performance is everything," he said. "Higher CFM models will move more air from the cooktop area. Cheaper models will have low CFM numbers and are often just noise with poor results."
CFM stands for cubic feet per minute and indicates how powerful a range hood will be. The type of stove you have and whether the appliance will be wall-mounted or set up as an island will determine how much CFM is right for you. It's better to have a little more power than necessary rather than shortchanging yourself so you end up standing in a smoky kitchen while making dinner. Cheap range hoods often won't deliver the power you need.