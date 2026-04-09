The Infamous Dishwasher Appliance Brand That's Plagued With Bad Reviews

Everyone's worst nightmare when buying a new dishwasher is shelling out big bucks for something they later realize is from a brand that's prone to breaking down. That's where customer reviews come in handy. The ability to see what others are saying about a product removes some of the uncertainty surrounding an expensive purchase and points folks in the direction of a high-quality unit. You'll know which brands to avoid quickly because when people aren't happy they rarely hold back online.

One dishwasher brand that frequently fails to meet customer expectations is Electrolux, and that's putting it mildly. Across multiple platforms, customers have expressed their hatred for the brand in no uncertain terms. On the subreddit r/HomeImprovement, one frustrated individual revealed several problems. "A lot of the time the little soap door doesn't open. When it does, the rinse cycle doesn't rinse everything away (yes, we use rinse aid)," the Reddit comment said. "The silverware basket is in two parts [that] connect together and they broke apart after about a year."

On Trustpilot, Electrolux has earned an abysmal 1.2 out of 5 rating based on 148 reviews. A whopping 95% of people who purchased an Electrolux product gave it just 1 star. Some indicated they would have rated it lower if possible.

The one dishwasher Electrolux currently offers has a favorable 4-star rating based on 65 reviews on its website. Yet, 11 1-star reviews highlight more problems with the appliance. One reviewer said, "It will not dry absolutely a single dish." Another revealed a bigger issue. "There are pieces falling in the dishwasher when it is running and pieces falling on the floor."