This Is The Reason Your Dishwasher Is Causing Cloudy Glass

The whole point of putting your dishes in the dishwasher is so that it can do the hard work for you. You don't want to run a cycle and then pull out foggy-looking glasses, especially if cloudiness wasn't an issue before. You may think you loaded the dishwasher all wrong, preventing the soap from reaching the glasses, or naturally assume that hard water is causing the problem. As such, you might feel the need to install a pricey filtration system, get rinse aids, and more. While those could all be the case, you may be surprised to know that another common reason is that you're simply using too much detergent.

The film of soap residue doesn't just affect appearance, either, as it can make the glass feel less smooth and more fragile over time, also known as etching. It's definitely worth seeing if detergent is the cause of cloudy glasses, so you can avoid replacing perfectly good glassware or spending unnecessary money on water treatments. And, you'll save money on buying detergent so frequently — it's a win-win.