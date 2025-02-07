You're Probably Loading Your Dishwasher All Wrong

If you're anything like me, you've committed countless dishwasher sins in your lifetime. Maybe you're guilty of blunting your good knives by slapping them on the top rack, or maybe you've let your dishwasher work for too long without giving it a proper cleaning. Maybe you didn't even know dishwashers need to be cleaned in the first place — after all, isn't it basically constantly washing itself? (Of course, life ain't so easy.) Today we'll go through some of the top mistakes people like you and me make when loading the dishwasher. Try avoiding these next time you run a cycle and you'll see exactly what you've been missing out on all these years.

First up, did you know that many machines come with a layout guide for your dishes? These guides suggest the best placements for everything from cups to pans to utensils and more. This lets you maximize the number of dishes you can fit into every load without committing even more dishwasher crimes, like blocking the water jets. If you still have your manual, give it a flip through or head to Google and see if it's available online. Don't worry if the manual's been lost to the ages — there are lots of general bits of handy advice that suit every type of dishwasher.