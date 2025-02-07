You're Probably Loading Your Dishwasher All Wrong
If you're anything like me, you've committed countless dishwasher sins in your lifetime. Maybe you're guilty of blunting your good knives by slapping them on the top rack, or maybe you've let your dishwasher work for too long without giving it a proper cleaning. Maybe you didn't even know dishwashers need to be cleaned in the first place — after all, isn't it basically constantly washing itself? (Of course, life ain't so easy.) Today we'll go through some of the top mistakes people like you and me make when loading the dishwasher. Try avoiding these next time you run a cycle and you'll see exactly what you've been missing out on all these years.
First up, did you know that many machines come with a layout guide for your dishes? These guides suggest the best placements for everything from cups to pans to utensils and more. This lets you maximize the number of dishes you can fit into every load without committing even more dishwasher crimes, like blocking the water jets. If you still have your manual, give it a flip through or head to Google and see if it's available online. Don't worry if the manual's been lost to the ages — there are lots of general bits of handy advice that suit every type of dishwasher.
Getting the best out of your dishwasher
When it comes to a squeaky-clean load of dishes, position in the machine makes the biggest difference. Be sure that the dirty sides of dishes face the center of the dishwasher where the water jets are located. Angle your dishes downward so they get hit with the full spray and drain properly afterward, and avoid overcrowding your racks for the same reason. Locate your dishwasher's sprayer arms and don't block them when arranging everything. Take care to load items properly according to what should be on the top and bottom racks, too. As a general rule of thumb, heavy things like pans, pots, and plates go on the bottom, while lighter items like cups and bowls go on the top (placed upside down, of course).
Here's a potentially surprising tip: You may actually be making your dishwasher worse at its job if you pre-clean your dishes before popping them in. Not only does it get in your dishwasher's way of telling how dirty things really are (assuming your dishwasher has a soil detector built-in), but it also interferes with dishwashing detergent. This soap is built to work with food particles, so stripping those bits of last night's dinner away from the dish may actually weaken your soap's cleaning power. Even if it feels counterintuitive at first, just slap those babies in, crumbs and all, and let your dishwasher work its magic.