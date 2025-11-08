Why Your Dishes Smell Funky After Going Through The Dishwasher
Dishwashers are one of the finest conveniences of modern life. It doesn't get any better than throwing in a load of dirty, oil-streaked dishes after whipping up a tasty home-cooked meal, such as these underrated old-school chicken dishes, and returning a couple of hours later to sparkling clean plates ready for unloading. However, sometimes those dishes come out smelling more funky than fresh.
Unpleasant dishwasher odors are an extremely common problem with many possible causes, but one of the top culprits is a dirty or clogged dishwasher filter. The filter is the part of a dishwasher that collects bits of food and other residues that come off during washing. A fishy or rotten odor emanating from your dishwasher and transferring to your dishes most likely indicates that your filter is due for a cleaning. Some dishwashers have a self-cleaning filter, but manual filters require regular cleaning. It's best to check the owner's manual to determine how and how often to clean your dishwasher's filter.
How to prevent funky dishwasher smells
Dirty or clogged filters are the most common cause of funky dishwasher odors, but some other possible culprits include built-up grease, leftover food, and mildew. Cleaning your dishwasher should resolve many of these problems. If the smell persists after cleaning the dishwasher, you'll probably want to call a dishwasher technician — it may be something more serious, such as a clogged or broken drain hose.
If all of this sounds less than pleasant, you'll be glad to know that many funky dishwasher smells can be prevented (or at least delayed) with a few simple tricks. First of all, although it's not necessary to rinse your dishes before putting them in the dishwasher, do try to scrape off any solid food to help prevent clogs. Also, you're probably loading your dishwasher all wrong. Check the manual for tips on proper loading, and most importantly, don't overload the dishwasher. It's tempting to squeeze in just a couple extra plates, but when dishes are packed too tightly, the dishwasher can't break down food properly, meaning your dishes don't get as clean and your appliance is more likely to develop funky odors. With these tips in mind, you're ready to make your dishwasher work so you can unload squeaky-clean, fresh-smelling dishes every time.