Why Your Dishes Smell Funky After Going Through The Dishwasher

Dirty or clogged filters are the most common cause of funky dishwasher odors, but some other possible culprits include built-up grease, leftover food, and mildew. Cleaning your dishwasher should resolve many of these problems. If the smell persists after cleaning the dishwasher, you'll probably want to call a dishwasher technician — it may be something more serious, such as a clogged or broken drain hose.

If all of this sounds less than pleasant, you'll be glad to know that many funky dishwasher smells can be prevented (or at least delayed) with a few simple tricks. First of all, although it's not necessary to rinse your dishes before putting them in the dishwasher, do try to scrape off any solid food to help prevent clogs. Also, you're probably loading your dishwasher all wrong. Check the manual for tips on proper loading, and most importantly, don't overload the dishwasher. It's tempting to squeeze in just a couple extra plates, but when dishes are packed too tightly, the dishwasher can't break down food properly, meaning your dishes don't get as clean and your appliance is more likely to develop funky odors. With these tips in mind, you're ready to make your dishwasher work so you can unload squeaky-clean, fresh-smelling dishes every time.