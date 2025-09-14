The Kitchen Appliance Brands That Are Prone To The Most Breakdowns

Big appliances are big investments. Nobody wants to drop $1000 on a shoddy stove, though, so careful consideration is key. But, as licensed appliance expert Dennis Godynuk explains, when and where you buy your appliance can be just as important as the brand.

Godynuk, who works at Comfort Appliance Repair in Nashville, Tennessee, says it's less about the brand and more about buying the wrong model at the wrong time. He says you get what you pay for — even if you think you're getting a good deal. Some brands roll out lower-quality items around major shopping holidays like Black Friday, and these appliances are prone to breaking. "In my experience, the most repeat calls are for budget 'special' models sold during big sales," he tells The Takeout. That said, there are brands to avoid. We've covered why shoppers should stay clear of Haier, and Godynuk also warns against some models of Samsung and LG refrigerators.

But it's not just Samsung and LG: Godynuk says that fridges tend to break down fast, anyway. "Refrigerators and dishwashers lead my kitchen calls," he says. The machines get a lot of wear and tear, and there's a lot that can go wrong. "Fridges have compressors, fans, boards, and ice systems that all run daily," he explains. "Dishwashers take heat, hard water, and food soil. Cheap pumps and heaters fail early." But what appliance brands should you buy? And how can you prevent breakdowns in the first place?