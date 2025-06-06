The Kitchen Appliance Brand That's Notorious For Breaking Down
Having an essential kitchen appliance (like a pressure cooker for ultra-moist salmon) break down is undoubtedly one of the most frustrating problems in the kitchen, especially if you've owned it for less than a year. Unfortunately, there's an epidemic of appliance unreliability nowadays from brands that are just waiting for you to waste your hard earned dollars. While appliances breaking down for whatever faulty reason is one thing, getting ahold of a company's customer service department to request a repair or replacement can be a whole other ball game, which further degrades the reliability. So which brand produces hunks of junk, backed by what could be considered a non-existent customer service department? It's a close call, but Haier takes the cake.
According to Consumer Affairs, out of 147 reviews for Haier appliances, 134 users provided one-star ratings. The poor reviews were for major appliances sold by Haier — from refrigerators to air conditioning units. Regarding kitchen appliances in particular, multiple reviews noted failed cooling temperatures on refrigerators or loose screws constantly falling out. Ovens were reported to have drastically uneven heat distribution, with knobs and stove burners having fallen off. One reviewer wrote about his chicken nuggets (maybe they were the chicken brand with the worst ingredients) catching on fire in the microwave with a service technician later diagnosing the issue as faulty manufacturing. As for dishwashers, several users stated their dish racks broke or the dishwasher doors flew open while washing.
Read appliance reviews and warranties
Regardless of the failed Haier appliance in question, almost every review included a mini rant about how Haier customer service is impossible to get ahold of, or how challenging it is to set up a repair — even while under warranty. Even worse, with the warranty, reviewers still claimed they spent hundreds, if not thousands of dollars on parts.
House Digest took a deep dive into the unreliable appliance brands to avoid at all costs, with home remodeler Jesse Andrews, owner of New England Home Pros, affirming, "As a remodeler with over 25 years of experience, I have seen many appliances fail. One brand that consistently underperforms is Haier. Their refrigerators and dishwashers are poorly constructed and break down frequently within a few years. I once completed a whole kitchen remodel for a client, and within 8 months the Haier refrigerator and dishwasher both needed major repairs."
Clearly, Haier appliances should be avoided just as much as certain canned foods should be avoided at all costs. Instead, Andrews recommends going for higher-quality brands like Kitchen Aid and Bosch, stating, "They may cost slightly more upfront but will last much longer and perform better over time." No matter what type of appliance you're looking to buy, read as many reviews as possible to get a general idea of an appliance's reliability. For guidance on warranties, Daniel Vasilevski, director and owner of Bright Force Electrical, told House Digest, "Pay attention to warranty terms, as longer and more comprehensive warranties often indicate a manufacturer's confidence in their product."
