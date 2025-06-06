The Kitchen Appliance Brand That's Notorious For Breaking Down

Regardless of the failed Haier appliance in question, almost every review included a mini rant about how Haier customer service is impossible to get ahold of, or how challenging it is to set up a repair — even while under warranty. Even worse, with the warranty, reviewers still claimed they spent hundreds, if not thousands of dollars on parts.

House Digest took a deep dive into the unreliable appliance brands to avoid at all costs, with home remodeler Jesse Andrews, owner of New England Home Pros, affirming, "As a remodeler with over 25 years of experience, I have seen many appliances fail. One brand that consistently underperforms is Haier. Their refrigerators and dishwashers are poorly constructed and break down frequently within a few years. I once completed a whole kitchen remodel for a client, and within 8 months the Haier refrigerator and dishwasher both needed major repairs."

Clearly, Haier appliances should be avoided just as much as certain canned foods should be avoided at all costs. Instead, Andrews recommends going for higher-quality brands like Kitchen Aid and Bosch, stating, "They may cost slightly more upfront but will last much longer and perform better over time." No matter what type of appliance you're looking to buy, read as many reviews as possible to get a general idea of an appliance's reliability. For guidance on warranties, Daniel Vasilevski, director and owner of Bright Force Electrical, told House Digest, "Pay attention to warranty terms, as longer and more comprehensive warranties often indicate a manufacturer's confidence in their product."

Static Media owns and operates The Takeout and House Digest.