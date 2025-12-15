13 Mistakes You Are Probably Making With Your Stand Mixer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a passionate baker, a stand mixer is one of those non-negotiable kitchen investments. Yes, stand mixers are expensive, but also worth it at the end of the day. From kneading dough in minutes to whisking cream (without the shoulder ache), pretty much any baking task is made a hundred times easier with a stand mixer in your arsenal. It's the kind of tool that quietly levels up your baking repertoire.

That said, it can be daunting to start using one. This is usually one hefty piece of machinery. Heavy, bulky, and with several confusing settings and attachments. It's easy to get bogged down by the details, get overwhelmed, misuse it, or worse, avoid using it completely. And that's a shame because once you wrap your head around the dos and don'ts, the hows and whats will soon follow.

So, before you accidentally damage your mixer, ruin a cake mix, or deal with flour flying across your kitchen, pay attention to these common mistakes. A few small corrections now can save you the frustration or a very expensive repair bill later.