Stop Overmixing Your Cake Batter With This Baking Technique

Overmixing is one of the biggest blunders you can make when baking batter-based foods. Similar to the common mistake of overmixing muffin batter, cake batter that is beaten for too long bakes up into a dessert that doesn't have the texture you're looking for — the result can be dry, gummy, flat, and tough. Luckily, the reverse creaming strategy helps you avoid this misstep. This method entails mixing softened butter (its temperature matters!) into all the dry ingredients, such as flour, rather than just into the sugar (the strategy employed in many standard cake recipes). This fairly minor change can make a profound difference in your baked goods.

According to the baker and recipe developer behind Dollop of Dough, Megan Weimer, this strategy could be your key to making cakes with immaculate textures if you're prone to overmixing the batter. "By coating the flour in fat first, you limit gluten development from the start," she explained, "Gluten starts to form when flour is hydrated, so mixing fat into the flour before adding any liquid prevents too much from forming. Less gluten results in a more tender crumb."