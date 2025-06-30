One Common Mistake Will Seriously Ruin Your Muffins

There are countless varieties of muffins running the gamut from savory to sweet, but the appetizing common denominator is a tender and slightly crumbly texture. Most recipes are simple enough that even a culinary newbie can get through them, but mistakes can be made. One rookie mistake is filling every cup in the muffin tin with batter. Yet, according to Laura Kanya, a research & development chef at Ann Clark Ltd., there is an even bigger blunder that guarantees disaster before the batter ever hits the muffin liners.

Kanya laid bare the simple process for perfecting every batch of muffins. "Avoid overmixing the batter, fill the muffin batter ¾ full and bake at high temperature (reducing to a lower after 10 minutes or so)," she said. "These key factors will get that nice peak that are full muffins."

Only filling the cups partway makes sense as they need room to rise in the oven, but what exactly does overmixing the batter do? "Overmixing results in a tough, dense muffin," Kanya said. "Dense" is certainly not a descriptor you want to hear or experience with these baked goods. The culprit behind that density is gluten. "When you combine liquid and dry ingredients together, gluten starts to form," she said. "This is a protein network that if you mix too much will get too strong and tight, especially with a higher protein flour like all-purpose or bread flour." The term "overmixing" is a bit subjective to those who aren't expert bakers, but you can find the sweet spot by observing visual cues in the batter when making it.