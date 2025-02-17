How To Make Muffin Liners Out Of Parchment Paper
So you are making cupcakes, and you go to prepare the pan, only to find ... oh no! You're out of those paper liner thingies! Do you need to put the batter on hold and run to the dollar store? No, that will not be necessary, since there's an easy DIY fix: parchment paper. This is also a good trick to have in your back pocket for undersized, oversized, or specially shaped muffin pans that won't fit standard liners.
Start by cutting parchment paper into squares — about five inches across is good for a regular muffin pan. Then, take each square and drape it over the top of a small can about the size of a six-ounce container of tomato paste. (It does not need to be empty.) Fold the paper around the top of the can to make a cup shape. Then take the paper, can and all, and plop it in a muffin pan. If you turn the can around inside the paper, it can help to seal the shape. Remove the can, and then go on to the next paper square until you've filled all the spaces. Now all that's left to do is pour the batter into your homemade liners and bake. We'd suggest a batch of our breakfast stout muffins or chocolate mayo cupcakes if you're stuck for ideas.
When do you actually need muffin liners?
Muffin liners aren't strictly necessary for all baking projects, so you can pick and choose when to use that pricey parchment paper. If you're in a pinch and just want to make sure the muffins don't stick, leftover butter wrappers could work. Some muffins and cupcakes also do okay in a naked pan if you grease and flour it generously enough and allow them sufficient time to cool before removing them. If you're concerned about how your muffins and cupcakes are going to look, however, parchment paper wrappers do give them a charming rustic look, which is a lot more appealing than repurposed butter wrappers.
Yet another reason why you may want to use parchment paper cupcake wrappers is if you are providing muffins or cupcakes for a potluck, party, or bake sale. In such a case, baked goods that are covered in a wrapper show that you didn't have your mitts all over them. Finally, lining your pans with parchment paper may also help them to last a little longer since the grease, flour, and batter might wear away the finish over time.