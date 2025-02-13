Adding Batter To Every Cup In A Muffin Tin Is A Rookie Mistake

When you fill up every muffin cup in the tray, you end up with misshapen muffin tops that rise out of the tin and into each other. You then have to cut through the conjoined muffin tops and are left with awkward straight edges. Or, you simply rip them apart and end up with a mess.

When you only fill up every second muffin cup, you give your batter plenty of room to rise up without crashing into the other muffins. This leaves you with perfectly circular muffin tops that get that crispy, golden edge that everyone agrees is the best part of the muffin. This can also help with cooking the muffins evenly, as the heat can better circulate around every individual muffin cup.

Another personal hack of mine when filling up alternating cups is to add a bit of boiling water to the empty ones, which helps ensure that any lingering oil or batter that may have dripped on the pan doesn't burn. Plus, the steam helps to give the muffins a bit more rise. For even more lift on your next batch of lemon-free poppy seed muffins, make sure not to over-mix, and you can even try letting your muffin batter rest until the next day. With these tips, you'll never be tempted to reach for a fast food blueberry muffin again!