Why Muffin Batter Is So Much Better The Next Day

Most grocery stores and even fast food windows sell muffins, but if you want muffins baked with love, well, you're going to have to do that in your own kitchen. Whether you love poppy-seed muffins or chocolate chip, the best way to ensure that your cakes turn out light, airy, and nicely rounded on top, is to let the batter rest before use.

Jerrelle Guy, author, artist, recipe developer, and founder of the blog, Chocolate for Basil, explains that "allowing the batter to rest for 30 minutes, or even overnight in the fridge gives the starches in the flour time to hydrate and relax, resulting in a tender crumb and higher, more domed tops." So, to get those gorgeously puffed lids on your muffins, you should make the batter a day in advance and stick it in the fridge covered with plastic wrap. This requires a bit of planning if you're making them for an event or gifting them to someone, but the results are well worth it.