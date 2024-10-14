How To Freeze Extra Costco Muffins So None Go To Waste

If you went to Costco, blacked out, and emerged with $200-worth of stuff that you didn't necessarily need, no worries — that's pretty much everyone's experience. Except now, you have three packs of Costco muffins and there are only two or three people in your household. The remedy? To freeze the majority of them.

First of all, don't just wait and see if you can finish your oversized haul of baked goods — Costco muffins thaw (and taste) better if they're put in the freezer on the first day you bring them home. For best results, individually wrap each muffin in plastic wrap or aluminum foil (heavy-duty foil if you have it) and then place in a zip-up freezer bag; if you're pressed for time or energy, you can just put the muffins straight from the Costco package and into the bags. They may not keep their quality quite as well and will be more prone to freezer burn, but they'll still stay edible for a long while.

Muffins are good for up to a year in the freezer, but for the very best quality, thaw and eat them within four months. After that, the quality may deteriorate a bit, though they will still be safe to eat. Make sure to write the date on the bag; having no idea how long food has been in the freezer is an annoying food storage mistake you can avoid.