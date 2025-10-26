The Annoying Step You Should Never Skip After Buying A New Kitchen Appliance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're doing a remodel or your old appliance reached the end of its life, buying new appliances can be exciting, no matter how big or small. Before you start using it, make sure you don't overlook this tip: Read the instruction manual. It's no one's favorite part, likely due to lingering fear from building Ikea furniture, but the manual holds everything from warranty information to proper cleaning and safety guidelines. It would be a shame to set up your appliance in a way that makes it unsafe for your household, like microwaving things that should never go inside a microwave.

The manual will explain how to set up your appliance and start making the most of it. The setup instructions could even be one of the best ways to save money on kitchen appliances by preventing you from making a mistake on the first use. You might even find that there are ways to use your appliance that are more ideal than others, such as a specific way to load a dishwasher or how often you should be cleaning a new toaster oven. If you've ever realized long after buying something that it has more features than you initially thought, just know that the feature is probably listed in the user manual. You may never know if your new fridge's ice maker can make different shapes without a peek at the instructions.