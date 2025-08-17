The Best Way To Save Money On Kitchen Appliances Without Waiting For Holiday Sales

If your TikTok feed is full of recession recipes, we feel you. Tariffs are impacting food prices, product selection, and even kitchen appliances. Many people in the United States wait for holiday sales before shelling out for big kitchen purchases, but economic uncertainty means that you might end up paying more if you wait. Whether you're trying to save a buck, need a new appliance stat, or are trying to be more eco-conscious, turn to secondhand.

Pre-owned appliances are a great way to save money, and they aren't subject to tariffs. No, I'm not talking about the beat-up, barely functional coffee makers you see in thrift stores. You can snag barely used ranges, refrigerators, and microwaves if you're willing to buy secondhand. You just have to do a little hunting.

It's especially easy to find niche appliances that people once thought they wanted. Looking for a sous vide machine? There's someone out there who got one for Christmas, stored it away, and forgot about it until a closet clean-out years later. The same goes for bread machines, waffle irons, and yogurt makers. Just don't follow the original owner's mistakes. Think long and hard about whether you'll actually use the appliance before you buy. But hey, even if you don't end up using it, it'll be a smaller loss for your bank account — and the planet.