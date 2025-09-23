Don't Ruin Your Kitchen By Overlooking This Tip When Buying New Appliances
Whether you are wiping out that millennial gray vibe or giving your favorite cooking space a complete overhaul, buying new kitchen appliances can be as exciting as it is nerve-racking. Many of those machines don't come cheap, and the last thing you want to do is have a case of buyer's remorse a couple of months down the road. But according to Dennis Godynuk, a licensed appliance expert with Comfort Appliance Repair in Nashville, Tennessee, rushing out and purchasing appliances based solely on their ratings — and not their looks — could be a mistake you'll regret.
Considering how much time people spend in their kitchens (roughly 400 hours per year, on average), it's worth investing just as much time into considering aesthetics as you do a top-rated machine. "Your eye sees the handles, finish, and the line of the fronts every day," Godynuk said. "If the look clashes, it will bug you."
While it might not seem like that big of a deal if the blender you use for thicker soups doesn't quite fit the scheme of things, it could become an eyesore that makes you twitch every time you walk into the room, over time. And that goes double for larger new appliances that might not fit your overall style. Godynuk suggested that your design scheme should always revolve around your workhorses, adding, "Match finishes or go panel-ready where it counts, like the fridge and dishwasher."
How to choose the best workhorse appliances
When your fridge that spits out bad-tasting ice just has to go, performance should be your main priority. "Put function first on the workhorses: range, fridge, dishwasher," Dennis Godynuk said. "A simple, reliable machine that fits the space beats a pretty one that is hard to use."
The appliances doing the heavy lifting in the kitchen should not only be dependable, but they should also harmonize with your lifestyle, even if you have to adjust your plans for a specific color scheme. Godynuk used a stove as the perfect example to illustrate this point. "Pick the burner layout, rack design, and storage that fit how you cook," he said. "Then choose a finish that plays nice with your cabinets."
Going about a kitchen makeover as an amateur interior designer is bound to result in some mistakes, but the smartest person in the room is always the one willing to ask for advice from people who know their stuff. Godynuk suggested specific queries you should keep in mind when reaching out for help. "If you are unsure, call your local dealer and ask two questions: who services this brand here, and how fast can you get parts?" he said. "That answer tells you more about 'reliability' than any badge." Simply avoiding the kitchen appliance brand that's notorious for breaking down may not be enough to prevent you from bringing home a machine that will be a constant headache from day one.