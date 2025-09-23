Don't Ruin Your Kitchen By Overlooking This Tip When Buying New Appliances

Whether you are wiping out that millennial gray vibe or giving your favorite cooking space a complete overhaul, buying new kitchen appliances can be as exciting as it is nerve-racking. Many of those machines don't come cheap, and the last thing you want to do is have a case of buyer's remorse a couple of months down the road. But according to Dennis Godynuk, a licensed appliance expert with Comfort Appliance Repair in Nashville, Tennessee, rushing out and purchasing appliances based solely on their ratings — and not their looks — could be a mistake you'll regret.

Considering how much time people spend in their kitchens (roughly 400 hours per year, on average), it's worth investing just as much time into considering aesthetics as you do a top-rated machine. "Your eye sees the handles, finish, and the line of the fronts every day," Godynuk said. "If the look clashes, it will bug you."

While it might not seem like that big of a deal if the blender you use for thicker soups doesn't quite fit the scheme of things, it could become an eyesore that makes you twitch every time you walk into the room, over time. And that goes double for larger new appliances that might not fit your overall style. Godynuk suggested that your design scheme should always revolve around your workhorses, adding, "Match finishes or go panel-ready where it counts, like the fridge and dishwasher."