The Kitchen Appliances You Should Absolutely Never Plug Into An Extension Cord

Kitchens come in all different shapes and sizes, and unfortunately, not all of them are the most accommodating to dedicated home cooks. They can sometimes be lacking outlets in areas like the best place for your microwave or just not have enough wall sockets in general. Some crafty folks might think they've found a solution by using extension cords to power their various appliances, but they are playing with fire ... literally.

The Takeout spoke with Dennis Godynuk, a licensed appliance expert with Comfort Appliance Repair in Nashville, Tennessee, and he was adamant that extension cords and kitchen appliances should never intertwine. "Do not use an extension cord on refrigerators, freezers, microwaves, toaster ovens, air fryers, dishwashers, disposals, or ranges and induction tops," he cautioned.

This might seem like common knowledge to some, just as most people know putting metal in the microwave is a recipe for disaster. Yet, it turns out plenty of folks aren't aware of the fire hazard associated with using anything other than a wall socket to plug in their appliances, or they simply ignore the danger. According to Electrical Safety Foundation International, improper use of extension cords contributes to around 3,300 fires in households annually, causing hundreds of injuries and taking dozens of lives.

Your average extension cord simply isn't designed to handle the wattage output of many kitchen appliances. "High current plus a long, thin cord means heat, voltage drop, and real fire risk," Godynuk said. Even a heavier-duty 14-gauge cord is only intended to carry 1,800 watts, maximum. The air fryer you use to make homemade potato chips can pump out up to 2,000 watts, making the risk of losing your home over a snack a serious concern if the appliance is plugged into an extension cord.