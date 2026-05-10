8 Chain Restaurants With Fried Pork Chops On The Menu
The term "pork chop" first appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary in 1752, roughly 30 years before the United States itself was born. But in America, the cut of swine took hold as a defining dinner. The pork chop, on its own, is certainly enough to provide a highly satisfying, pat-the-belly meal that prompts a blissful lean-back and loosening of the waistline. If ain't broke, don't fix it, right?
Actually, if ain't broke, just fry it. Thanks to German immigrants bringing their schnitzel over, as well as Northern Italian immigrants and their Milanese, the frying of the pork chop eventually became an adaptation in the U.S. and a very welcome take on the classic. And why wouldn't it? Two soul-satisfying elements like frying and pork would of course go together to create a sumptuous sum that's more than its pleasurable parts. It also allows one to avoid the drying-out that's symptomatic of grilled pork chops.
And although you can get yourself a fried pork chop dinner at many eateries around the nation, there are actually very few proper chain restaurants that feature the dish on the menu. You might think cozy sit-downers like Applebee's, Denny's, or Waffle House might offer this variation, but no. So, which ones do? And, the more important question for the reader: are any of them nearby? Let's find out with these eight chain restaurants that have fried pork chops on offer.
1. Cracker Barrel
The ubiquitous Cracker Barrel is the chain on this list with the most locations, at over 650 throughout the country. Despite the plentiful outposts and deep cultural presence, Cracker Barrel has been marked by recent struggles — most of which seem to be self-inflicted. The removal of the Uncle Herschel mascot from its logo apparently ticked off a lot of people, including many who presumably didn't personally know the guy. This, and the ill-favored redesign of its restaurants away from its cozy and toward open-concept, saw a 7% decline in sales and 10% drop in traffic in the beginning of 2026. But at least you can still get fried pork chops there.
Well, you can get them on Tuesdays and Tuesdays alone. The Barrel's Tuesday Country Fried Pork Chops supply your stomach with two golden-fried chops, a smothering of country gravy, a choice of two or three classic sides, and either buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. The sides can run the gamut from sensible (house salad, fresh fruit, broccoli, and coleslaw) to full-on gluttonous (hash brown casserole, fried cinnamon apples, and two buttermilk pancakes). Probably best to fill up, since you'll have to wait a week for the next chance to eat this meal.
2. Biscuitville
A Southern chain that focuses on serving breakfast and lunch, Biscuitville eateries are only open until 2 p.m. Its more than 85 locations, mostly in the Carolinas, are known for the biscuits (it's all in the name), which are apparently baked from scratch every 15 minutes with a three-ingredient family recipe (the chain is family-owned and has been for about 50 years).
Biscuitville has a slew of fried pork chop biscuit sandwiches on offer. This includes a pork chop club biscuit; a pork chop, egg, and cheese biscuit (you can also do just a pork chop and egg or a pork chop alone on the biscuit); and most incongruously The Cuban. This is a fried pork chop with country ham, cheese, pickles, and honey mustard on a biscuit. This may not be a classic Cuban sandwich you'd find in Little Havana, but you have to admit it sounds pretty tasty.
Don't feel like sandwiching your fried pork chop? That's okay, because Biscuitville also offers a fried pork chop breakfast platter, which includes two fried or scrambled eggs, a side, and, yep, a hot biscuit (listen, you're getting a biscuit whether you like it or not, so don't even argue).
3. Din Tai Fung
With 24 locations in North America, Taiwanese-born dumpling house Din Tai Fung was America's top-earning chain restaurant in 2025. The initial popularity of the eatery's flagship menu item, the xiao long bao, forced the founders to pivot away from their cooking oil business and fully into cuisine. Decades later, in 1993, the New York Times named it one of the 10 best restaurants in the world. A few years later, its first location abroad was opened in Japan, and in 2000, it broke the U.S. market with a spot in Arcadia, California. And although dumplings are its signature, there's some fried pork chop goodness on the menu too.
Din Tai Fung's straight-up fried pork chop is done Shanghai-style as a cutlet and can be ordered as a standalone meal. The pork chop fried rice features the fried chop in an ensemble role, topping off a sumptuous mix of fried rice, fried eggs, and chopped green onion. If that's not doing the job for you then nothing will. And for a chain that sells a daily average of 10,000 handmade, meticulously folded bao at each shop (take that, lesser but still decent Trader Joe's version), it's incredibly considerate that Din Tai Fung took the time to consider the fried pork chop people too. Beautiful, really. I'm not crying, you're crying.
4. Boomarang Diner
A true Okie from Muskogee like Merle Haggard, Boomarang Diner began life as East Side Diner in that very town during the early 2000s. There are now more than 60 locations, almost all within The Sooner State. The eatery projects a real retro, 1950s Americana vibe, and proudly so — aiming to intertwine with Oklahoma's Route 66 experience. And what's more mid-century than a road trip across the plains while stopping off and filling your belly at an affably staffed greasy spoon? Answer: very little.
Although Boomarang Diner focuses on repping The Mother Road, being the official burger of Oklahoma University athletics, and doling out classic, roadside-diner breakfasts, it is certainly not afraid to take the time to pork things up. If you're stopping in, scan down the menu to the Dinners section and you'll find the breaded pork chop dinner. You get one large, lightly breaded chop, white gravy (because yes), and good-old, thick Texas toast. No, this is not a meal for the weak-willed, the plant-based, or those on prescription Prilosec. But it is a meal for those hungry for an open-road past. Or for those playing offensive line for OU.
5. Frisch's Big Boy
Probably the first thing that needs to be addressed here is the fact that Frisch's Big Boy is not related to, or spun off of, the famous Bob's Big Boy from California. Yes, Bob's Big Boy (just officially called Big Boy now, amid a years-long downfall) invented the double-decker burger known as the Big Boy, by all accounts. And, yes, the founder of Frisch's Big Boy, Dave Frisch, first encountered the Big Boy burger at an industry convention in California in 1946.
But other than the split-trademark, that's where the connection between the two chains stops. Frisch's Big Boy has 31 locations, with many in the state of Ohio. And even though, as mentioned, this is a Midwest chain that focuses on burgers, it will, on occasion, serve fried pork sandwiches. These come in limited-time spurts and don't feature on the regular menu. In 2023, Frisch's ran a Craveable Classics special with three pork sandwiches: original, BBQ, and spicy. The original — an intermittent signature — comes with lettuce, tomato, and Frisch's proprietary tartar sauce. The other two add barbecue sauce and hot peppers to that mix, respectively.
And, in April 2026, Northwest Ohio's Frisch's Big Boy location had a breaded and fried Pork Tenderloin Sandwich special on offer. Best thing to do here, if you're in the Midwest, is to keep an eye out on Frisch's social media for whenever these fried pork sandwich specials come back again. Then run to the nearest location. Or, because it's probably faster and more convenient, drive normally to one.
6. Grandy's
This is straight from Grandy's About Us page: "We serve more than food. We serve people." For the unfamiliar, they might suspect Grandy's — a comfort food restaurant chain founded in Texas in 1972 — is making a "Twilight Zone"-like reference to cannibalism. It's not. The eatery with about 15 locations (mostly in Texas, but with a few in Oklahoma and Georgia too) offers a range of belly-busting, soul-satisfying comfort foods for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The place is super affordable too.
Grandy's fried pork chops are included in the Everyday Meats special. You can get a serving of meat — such as the fried pork chops, but also fried chicken, country fried steak, meatloaf, or chicken tenders — up to three sides, and a roll or cornbread for less than $10. When you consider that a Greek salad at Cava will run you more than $13, this might make you think about transplanting your life to the Lone Star State. Granted, the latter is just slightly healthier than the former, probably by roughly 18 million calories.
But if you have that hankering for fried pork chops, and you find yourself either living in or passing through this region of the U.S., you can satiate your craving and save a few bucks by hitting up a Grandy's. It has to be less disgusting than a particular type of Texas Roadhouse steak. Doesn't it?
7. Luby's
Founder Bob Luby opened the first Luby's Cafeteria in San Antonio, back in 1947. The Texas-exclusive chain has seemed to engender a loyal following — with one customer, in particular, having eaten at a Luby's every day since 1974 (at least according to Luby's itself). The restaurant boasts homestyle comfort food that's made daily, which sounds like the ideal place to find yourself a hearty helping of fried pork chops. And Luby's does not disappoint in this regard.
Customers seem to enjoy the chicken fried pork chop at the establishment: having been described as sizable, tender, seasoned well, and perfectly fried. The brown gravy, mashed potatoes, and green beans that come with it also don't seem to disappoint. (With one Yelper digging into those two sides before realizing she hadn't taken a picture of the plate yet).
A caveat: the fried pork chops aren't directly mentioned on Luby's website menu (unlike the non-fried jumbo pork chop), so it might be best to check in with a particular location before visiting for the fried fellas — just to make sure it has the dish on hand. Granted, there's no shortage of fried protein or other iconic Texas foods if you need to pivot.
8. Jack's
It was in Homewood, Alabama in 1960 that the story of Jack's Family Restaurants began. It was originally a classic hamburger joint with sodas, fries, and shakes. The chain has since become a Southern staple, with more than 250 locations across the South – specifically Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Thankfully, for the sake of this list, it has moved beyond burgers into the realm of fried pork chops. But this ain't no platter, it's a sandwich.
You can certainly make your own Southern-style biscuits, as long as you use the right flour. But you can leave it to the professionals, especially when they're teaming it up with crispy-battered pig meat (aka God's work). After all, pork chops and biscuits go together like, well, biscuits and pork chops. The pair needs no analogy, especially when they combine forces for a scrumptious sandwich. And Jack's offers not one, but two fried pork chop biscuits for the modest, symmetrical price of $5.55.
The affordable, devourable double is frequently on offer at the many Jack's locales. You could of course just get one for $2.79 (itself quite a deal), but where's the fun or cardiac challenge in that? Wash it down with freshly brewed lemonade or tea and all will seem briefly right in the world.