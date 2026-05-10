8 Chain Restaurants With Fried Pork Chops On The Menu

The term "pork chop" first appeared in the Oxford English Dictionary in 1752, roughly 30 years before the United States itself was born. But in America, the cut of swine took hold as a defining dinner. The pork chop, on its own, is certainly enough to provide a highly satisfying, pat-the-belly meal that prompts a blissful lean-back and loosening of the waistline. If ain't broke, don't fix it, right?

Actually, if ain't broke, just fry it. Thanks to German immigrants bringing their schnitzel over, as well as Northern Italian immigrants and their Milanese, the frying of the pork chop eventually became an adaptation in the U.S. and a very welcome take on the classic. And why wouldn't it? Two soul-satisfying elements like frying and pork would of course go together to create a sumptuous sum that's more than its pleasurable parts. It also allows one to avoid the drying-out that's symptomatic of grilled pork chops.

And although you can get yourself a fried pork chop dinner at many eateries around the nation, there are actually very few proper chain restaurants that feature the dish on the menu. You might think cozy sit-downers like Applebee's, Denny's, or Waffle House might offer this variation, but no. So, which ones do? And, the more important question for the reader: are any of them nearby? Let's find out with these eight chain restaurants that have fried pork chops on offer.