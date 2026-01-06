This Beloved Local Spot Has Miami's Best Cuban Sandwich

Cuban sandwiches are the unofficial official dish of Miami. Though Tampa disputes our claim to the sandwich, saying that it comes from Ybor City, the Cubano is intrinsically tied to Miami's cultural identity. Made with sliced ham, roast pork, mustard, pickles, and Swiss cheese, and served on Cuban bread, this sandwich captures the soul of the city in a single bite.

Because I grew up in Miami, I've tried countless Cuban sandwiches, and most of them have been great. (I'll even concede that the Tampa-style sandwich, which adds salami, is absolutely delicious). However, no sandwich has ever come close to the one from Sanguich de Miami. I'd actually describe it as the perfect Cuban sandwich, and it definitely deserves its place amongst the best Cubanos in the entire country.

The restaurant originally opened in a humble shipping container in 2017, and now has five locations in Little Havana, Coral Gables, Little Haiti, Bayside, and Aventura. My favorite is the Little Havana spot, because it stands right on the neighborhood's central Calle Ocho street and immerses you in the heart of this Cuban enclave. This location can seat up to 25 people, and it also has a ventanita, a small window from which you can order Cuban coffee or food to go. Stepping inside is almost like a trip back in time. You'll find yourself in a replica of a traditional Cuban diner, with a green-and-white palette, swivel chairs on the counter, and Spanish tiles on the floor and walls.