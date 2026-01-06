This Beloved Local Spot Has Miami's Best Cuban Sandwich
Cuban sandwiches are the unofficial official dish of Miami. Though Tampa disputes our claim to the sandwich, saying that it comes from Ybor City, the Cubano is intrinsically tied to Miami's cultural identity. Made with sliced ham, roast pork, mustard, pickles, and Swiss cheese, and served on Cuban bread, this sandwich captures the soul of the city in a single bite.
Because I grew up in Miami, I've tried countless Cuban sandwiches, and most of them have been great. (I'll even concede that the Tampa-style sandwich, which adds salami, is absolutely delicious). However, no sandwich has ever come close to the one from Sanguich de Miami. I'd actually describe it as the perfect Cuban sandwich, and it definitely deserves its place amongst the best Cubanos in the entire country.
The restaurant originally opened in a humble shipping container in 2017, and now has five locations in Little Havana, Coral Gables, Little Haiti, Bayside, and Aventura. My favorite is the Little Havana spot, because it stands right on the neighborhood's central Calle Ocho street and immerses you in the heart of this Cuban enclave. This location can seat up to 25 people, and it also has a ventanita, a small window from which you can order Cuban coffee or food to go. Stepping inside is almost like a trip back in time. You'll find yourself in a replica of a traditional Cuban diner, with a green-and-white palette, swivel chairs on the counter, and Spanish tiles on the floor and walls.
Why Sanguich Is the King of Cubanos
Sanguich has a great vibe, but what really brings in people is the food. There's usually a long line snaking out of the restaurant, made up of a healthy balance of tourists and locals. The menu offers six sandwiches, including a medianoche, which is basically a Cubano made with sweeter bread. Though each sandwich is carefully crafted with love, the star of the show is, of course, the Cubano.
A classic Cuban sandwich is made with very specific ingredients in a very specific way. So how does Sanguich manage to stand out from the sea of Cubanos in Miami? It's more committed than anyone to using the best ingredients possible. Almost every component of the sandwich is made in-house —and it certainly tastes like it. The ham, pork, and cheese are sliced to order, while the mustard and pickles are homemade. Only the bread comes from a bakery, though it's made fresh every morning with a special Sanguich recipe. This level of dedication to quality and freshness is exactly why Sanguich has placed in Michelin's Bib Gourmand guide, which highlights great eats at affordable prices.
While you wait for your sandwich, you can also get small bites like Cuban croquetas (deep fried rolls) or chicharrones (pork rinds). Whenever I come, I also get a batido, a milkshake typically made with tropical fruits like mamey, timba, and mango. If I need a pick-me-up, I'll get a coladita (Cuban coffee milkshake).
Other great spots to eat Cubanos in Miami
I'll let you in on a Miami secret: There are no bad Cuban sandwiches in the city. You can find good Cubanos, great Cubanos, and the best Cubano, which we've already established is the one at Sanguich. This means that you'll have a good experience no matter where you go. So if you can't make it to Sanguich, these are other spots with delicious sandwiches.
When I'm in Little Havana with my family and want Cuban food, we'll usually head to El Cristo Restaurant, which is also in Calle Ocho. Because my mom doesn't eat pork, Cubanos are out of the question for her. Thankfully, this traditional spot has plenty of options that can accommodate everyone. The sandwich is not as elevated as the one from Sanguich, but it's still very good.
For a similar experience outside of Little Havana, my go-to spot would be Luis Galindo Latin American Restaurant. One of Miami's OG Cuban places, this iconic traditional dinner has a location in West Miami and another in West Kendall. While both are informal and laid back, they consistently make great Cubanos.
People who don't eat meat or animal products can still try a darn good Cuban sandwich at Vegan Cuban Cuisine. Located in a strip mall in Sunset, this restaurant is a local secret that serves amazing Cuban food sans animal products. Their sandwich is made with butter-less housemade bread, jackfruit pork, plant-based ham, and vegan cheese and mayo.