What Makes A Medianoche Different From A Cuban Sandwich?

If you've ever indulged in the classic Cuban sandwich, you know it's a true masterpiece of layered flavors – crispy bread, roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, all pressed to perfection. But what if we told you there's another sandwich that brings its own flavor twist to the table? Enter the medianoche, a Cuban sandwich's late-night sibling that's as much a part of Havana nightlife as cigars and mojitos. While these sandwiches share many of the same ingredients, what sets them apart is their bread and the role they play in Cuban culture.

Both sandwiches celebrate the art of layering flavors and texture, but the medianoche (meaning "midnight" in Spanish) gets its name because it's typically enjoyed as a late-night snack after long nights of dancing. Unlike the traditional Cuban sandwich, which uses crusty Cuban bread, the medianoche features a softer, slightly sweet egg bread more akin to challah or brioche. This gives it a distinctly different texture, making it easier to eat after a couple of rounds on the dance floor. Ernest Hemingway, who spent over 20 years in Cuba and often frequented Sloppy Joe's Bar in Havana, known for its sandwiches and cocktails, might even have traded his beloved peanut butter and onion sandwiches for one of these delights.