The Only Recap Of Big Boy's Downfall You Need

Now reduced to several strings of outlets with a moderate presence in a few far-flung regions, Big Boy is not the restaurant chain it used to be. Big Boy started in Los Angeles in the 1930s (as Bob's Big Boy) and grew into a national network by the 1950s, operating as a drive-in, early fast food spot, family-style diner, and casual dining establishment at different times. Like many other chains that enjoyed explosive growth in the mid-20th century, Big Boy's fare mainly consisted of grilled hand-helds, like hamburgers.

It made one innovation in particular, a burger so new and different — and eventually, phenomenally popular — that the chain bore its name: the Big Boy. The first major double-patty, three-bun burger in the U.S. (debuting years before McDonald's signature burger, the Big Mac), the Big Boy was also the name of the restaurant's adorable, omnipresent, and influential food mascot: a cherubic, grinning child in overalls.

Formerly a household name in fast food, or something like it, Big Boy has been reduced to a once-popular chain restaurant that now barely exists. Here's the story of how Big Boy became a major pioneer and purveyor of large burgers, and how it all almost completely faded away.