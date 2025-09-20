Restaurant Chain Spinoffs That Flopped

Americans have been eating meals away from home for centuries, grabbing a bite in the oldest restaurants in every state or a sandwich and a cup of soup at a lunch counter, for example. It wasn't until the mid-20th century that fast food as we know it today developed, and with that, the idea of the chain restaurant. Wherever customers familiar with the brand happened to dine, they could expect the same bill of fare, and taste and quality, at a reasonable price. That method of doing business was extraordinarily lucrative for a relative handful of the fast food, quick service, and fast casual companies which became household names and permeated most every corner of the U.S. with their burgers, fried chicken, and so forth.

Those stalwarts of the restaurant industry made so much money that they expanded past their own chains, opting to launch slates of new eateries with new menus and new names. After all, they had the framework and supply chains in place, not to mention the hubris and confidence necessary, and the funding to try out such a costly endeavor. But despite those shortcuts to potential success, the offshoots faltered, quickly or eventually. Here are all the times that major American restaurant chains launched a spinoff chain that didn't capture the public's attention.