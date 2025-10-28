The Stomach-Turning Texas Roadhouse Steak That Left TikTok Disgusted

It's one thing when a steak tastes a bit fishy, but quite another when it is mimicking the texture of pâté. Unfortunately, a TikTok user recently experienced the latter via a takeout order from Texas Roadhouse, and they were understandably alarmed. They posted a video showcasing the unappetizing meat on the social media platform, and let's just say if you aren't currently feeling queasy, you might after seeing what the restaurant served.

@kimmyk561 @Texas Roadhouse For the record we absolutely love Texas roadhouse, I've never had one of their steaks. I always get chicken and salad, I'm just needing clarification because this is not normal. ♬ original sound – ❌𝕂𝕚𝕞 ℂ𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕤 & Ⓒⓐⓝⓢ❌

Needless to say, that is certainly not a steak anyone wants to see grace their plate. One comment summed up how many probably felt watching the video, saying, "Who else just became a vegetarian?" Some commenters compared what they saw to refried beans and canned pet food, and others offered their two cents as to what may have gone wrong. Theories ranged from the meat being lab-grown or 3D printed to possibly not being beef at all. Yet, what appears to be the most popular guess is that the mushy texture was a result of the cow having cancer or an abscess that was left unchecked.

Now, far be it from me to claim to be an expert on steers, but something doesn't sit right about that speculation. Sure, there are definitely some odd-looking parts of that steak that could possibly represent an abscess, but would that cause the entire steak to turn to mush? I'm just not buying it, and apparently, neither is Texas Roadhouse.