What It Means When Your Steak Tastes Fishy

The last word folks think of when visualizing an immaculately prepared steak is "fishy." I suppose you could call it an unfortunate form of surf and turf; the "surf" and the "turf" should be entirely separate entities that complement each other, not two dishes rolled into one. Whether a steak is cooked in the oven, grilled to perfection, or country-fried, something has gone horribly awry if it tastes like it came from the sea.

Erica Holland-Toll is the culinary director at The Culinary Edge, and she dropped some knowledge on us about why beef occasionally takes on notes of ocean fare. "A fishy flavor in steak is almost always a sign of oxidation," she said. "As beef fat breaks down — especially in older or improperly stored meat — it can start to taste metallic or fishy." It might sound like a fishy flavor means the beef has spoiled, but Holland-Toll shared why that's not necessarily the case. "If the steak smells strongly off or the flavor is intense, it's best to throw it out," she said. "But if it's a mild, borderline taste, it's likely safe — just not pleasant."

"Not pleasant" is another term that should never be associated with steak, but how do you know if it's going to taste off before you cook it? "If steak is grey and not bright red before cooking, there is a high chance it will taste fishy," Holland-Toll said. If you made the mistake of buying questionable supermarket steak, your nose will clue you in to whether or not it is worth trying to save. Holland-Toll said, "Trust your senses: A bad smell, slimy texture, or an overpowering fishy note are red flags."